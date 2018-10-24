Sac State University Union plumbing problem closes food vendors

Sacramento State’s University Union had several food vendors and bathrooms close Monday and Tuesday afternoon due to a broken pipe.

According to Norma Sanchez, assistant director of operation for the University Union, the broken pipe was discovered Monday morning. The vendors closed around 2 p.m. to allow for repairs on the pipe.

The pipe was fixed enough for vendors to reopen Tuesday morning until after lunch hours. The vendors closed again at 3 p.m. Tuesday to allow repairs to continue.

The pipe also caused the bathroom on the first floor to close as well. The closures are a result of the pipes for vendors and one restroom all flowing in the same direction, according to Sanchez.

The pipes caused early closures today, but Sanchez says “tomorrow may be a different story,” as the plumbing issues will not be resolved until the plumbers reach the pipes causing the clogs.

The State Hornet will continue to update this story.