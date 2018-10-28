Photo Gallery: Sac State men’s soccer fails to qualify for Big West Conference playoffs

Sacramento State men’s soccer team failed to qualify for the Big West Conference playoffs after losing to University of California, Davis 1-0.
The Hornets ended the season with an overall record off 4-11-2 and with a Big West Conference record of 2-5.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets junior defender Abraham Rosales tries to take away the ball from UC Davis Aggies sophomore defender Jacob Rudolph during the second half of the match Oct. 27.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets senior defender Josh Dull fights for the ball that went out of bounds with UC Davis Aggies senior defender Justin Wright. The Hornets played its final Big West Conference match against the Aggies Oct. 27 at Hornet Field. The Hornets needed to win the game to qualify for the Big West Conference playoffs, but lost to the Aggies 1-0.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets sophomore defender Antonio Andres jumps over UC Davis Aggies defender Justin Wright to avoid a slide tackle. With the loss against the Aggies, the Hornets didn’t qualify for the Big West Conference playoffs. The Hornets ended the 2018 season with a record of 4-11-2.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets freshmen forward Benji Kikanovic makes a drive towards the goal during the match against the UC Davis Aggies Oct. 27. Benji played most of the first half, but had to be substituted, because he got injured when he was fouled.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets senior midfielder Dominic Scotti tries to dribble past UC Davis Aggies junior midfielder Marte Formico in their match Oct. 27. With 50 seconds left in the second half, Scotti received a red card after complaining to the referee about a call.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets freshman midfielder Dane Schnell tries to make a run for the ball before UC Davis Aggies senior defender Roy Boateng gets its during the sencond half of the game Oct. 27.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets freshman midfielder Oscar Govea tries to control the ball during the match against the UC Davis Aggies Oct. 27.
Jose Gaglianone – The State Hornet
Sacramento State Hornets freshman midfielder Dane Schnell dribbles past UC Davis Aggies freshmen defender Kaleb Schrimacher during the match Oct. 27.
