Women’s soccer team takes loss against Weber State University

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team walked away with a 1-0 loss against Weber State University on Sunday at Hornet Field.

After a 3-0 win Sept. 23 against Idaho State, the Hornets fell short in their fourth match of the Big Sky Conference.

Sac State head coach Randy Dedini said that the team has to finish their scoring chances to get a chance to win.

“Statistically, it was a very even game,” Dedini said. “It came down to a corner kick, they scored theirs and we didn’t score ours.

“Our girls played really hard, the effort was definitely there but it came down to them finishing one of their corners and we didn’t get a goal.”

Dedini said with their next away game against Southern Utah University, the team will have to focus on adjusting to the conditions of their environment and securing the win.

“I think the effort’s there, the fight’s there, the chemistry’s there,” Dedini said. “[I] Still think we’re in a good place. We’re 2-2, but we gotta go out on the road and get some results.”

The Hornets took three shots on goal in the first 36 minutes.

Each team had six attempted shots by the end of the game, but the Hornets weren’t able to stop the Wildcats from making their first goal from a corner kick play eight minutes into the second half.

Senior midfielder Caitlin Prothe said that focusing on the small details will ultimately help them bring in a win for the next game.

“I think just focusing on or having the urgency and the intensity throughout the whole game and then just not forgetting the little things and just wanting to put it all out there,” Prothe said.

“I thought people fought really hard, everyone was throwing their body, putting it out on the line so that was really nice to see.”

Junior defender Mia Wilson said that just being able to make more chances to score will be their focus for the upcoming games.

“I think what we’re going to be working on for next game is just being able to create more chances, get around their players, get up through the midfield, play on the ground, playing through the players,” Wilson said. “We’re a really good team, I feel like we’re gonna do really well this season, we still have five more games so we still got time.”

Wilson said personally she’s focusing on getting the team to the playoffs and the championships and she has confidence that the team will do well.

The Hornets will travel to Southern Utah for their next game on Oct. 5.