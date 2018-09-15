VIDEO: Herky Streetcar

The Herky Streetcar is Sacramento State’s newest addition to on-campus transportation shuttling students along Moraga Way Monday through Friday between Parking Structure V and Amador Hall. The streetcar, a shuttle similar in appearance to a golf cart, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday making three stops along the route, according to University Transportation and Parking Services.

RELATED: Need a ride to class? Hop on the Herky Streetcar