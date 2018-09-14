The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Sac State Police detain person at the WELL

Police offer no comment on incident

A Sac State Police vehicle sits outside of the WELL on Friday, Sep. 14. Police detained a person at the WELL at approximately 2 p.m.

Cory Jaynes - State Hornet

Cory Jaynes, News Editor
September 14, 2018
Sacramento State Police detained a person at the WELL at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday.

Lt. Christina Lofthouse said that the police could offer no comment on the incident due to privacy concerns.

Bruce Ponomarenko, a Sac State parking officer, said that he saw police escort a male from a side door of the health services side of the WELL and place him into a police vehicle.

