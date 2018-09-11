The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

The cyclist only suffered from minor injuries

The+corner+of+State+University+Ave.+and+J+Street+on+Tuesday+morning.+Cyclist+Shane+Neal+was+struck+by+a+truck+this+morning+while+headed+to+campus.
The corner of State University Ave. and J Street on Tuesday morning. Cyclist Shane Neal was struck by a truck this morning while headed to campus.

The corner of State University Ave. and J Street on Tuesday morning. Cyclist Shane Neal was struck by a truck this morning while headed to campus.

Storm Ray - The State Hornet

Storm Ray - The State Hornet

The corner of State University Ave. and J Street on Tuesday morning. Cyclist Shane Neal was struck by a truck this morning while headed to campus.

Storm Ray
September 11, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A man said he was hit by a truck this morning while riding his bike to campus at the intersection of J Street and State University Drive.

Shane Neal said he was biking to campus when he was suddenly hit by an oncoming truck, which knocked him off his bike.

Paramedics and police arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m. Neal said he suffered from minor injuries with a skinned knee.

“I saw the truck, but I didn’t see a turn signal,” Neal said. “I assumed he was going straight, so I continued to go straight, and he ended up turning into me and my bike.”

Neal said that one fire truck was already on scene when the incident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before making a statement.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    News

    #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    Campus

    Future housing projects to give Sac State students more options

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    Campus

    Second cyclist hit by car near campus in single day

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    News

    Notice a little extra traffic around campus? Here’s why

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    Featured

    Rapper Mac Miller found dead after overdose, TMZ reports

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    News

    Herky Streetcar involved in traffic accident

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    Featured

    Sac State Chemistry Department faces loss after professor dies unexpectedly

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    News

    Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    News

    Sac State IRT scrambles during the first week of classes

  • Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

    Featured

    Daily parking pass prices increased for fall semester