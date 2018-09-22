The student news site of Sacramento State University

Kings legend set to speak at Sac State

Chris Webber’s keynote speech will address Sac State students about achieving success

Chris Webber will speak to Sacramento State students about achieving success during the Student Academic Success Day at noon on Monday, Sept. 24 in the University Union. Webber is a five-time NBA All-Star and former power forward for the Sacramento Kings.

Margherita Beale
September 22, 2018
Filed under Basketball, News, Sports

Five-time NBA All-Star and former Sacramento Kings power forward Chris Webber will speak at Sacramento State about achieving success on Monday at noon in the University Union.

Webber will address Sac State students as the keynote speaker for the school’s Student Academic Success Day, whose theme this year is “Achieving the Success of Kings and Queens,” according to a press release about the event.

“Given Chris Webber’s impact on the game of basketball, the community, and his documentation of history and culture, the DEGREES Project is excited to have (Webber) share his journey of success to empower Sacramento State scholars and the community to achieve the success of kings and queens in their own careers,” Associate Vice President for Student Retention and Academic Success Marcellene Watson-Derbigny said in the press release.

A celebrated NBA star and current sports broadcaster, Webber’s basketball career spanned 16 years, including in 2002 when the Sacramento Kings played in the Western Conference Finals.

While on the Kings’ roster, Webber averaged 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, according to the press release.

In 1993, he and his family founded the Chris Webber Foundation to provide aid to underprivileged youth in his hometown of Detroit, as well as Sacramento, Washington D.C., Oakland, Atlanta and Philadelphia, the website said.

Webber has also collected several African-American artifacts, which include letters and documents from Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, the DEGREES website said.

The event is presented by Student Academic Success and Educational Equity Programs and sponsored by the DEGREES Project. According to the DEGREES Project event webpage, the goal of the Student Academic Success Day is to educate the campus community about “closing the achievement gap in rates of success among underserved student populations.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer a variety of workshops and events. Breakfast will be provided in the Redwood Room to all program attendees.

Both students and off-campus attendees can RSVP for the event on the DEGREES project website.

 

