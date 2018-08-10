The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

10 artists will complete a mural on the side of Shasta Hall for second annual Wide Open Walls Festival

Raphael+Delgado+and+nine+other+artists+are+completing+this+%27SACRAMENTO%27+mural+on+the+side+of+Shasta+Hall+as+part+of+the+Wide+Open+Walls+art+festival+that+is+being+held+from+Aug.+9-19.
Raphael Delgado and nine other artists are completing this 'SACRAMENTO' mural on the side of Shasta Hall as part of the Wide Open Walls art festival that is being held from Aug. 9-19.

Raphael Delgado and nine other artists are completing this 'SACRAMENTO' mural on the side of Shasta Hall as part of the Wide Open Walls art festival that is being held from Aug. 9-19.

Robby Sanchez - The State Hornet

Robby Sanchez - The State Hornet

Raphael Delgado and nine other artists are completing this 'SACRAMENTO' mural on the side of Shasta Hall as part of the Wide Open Walls art festival that is being held from Aug. 9-19.

Robby Sanchez, Arts & Entertainment Editor
August 9, 2018
Filed under Culture, Featured

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Wide Open Walls Festival, a festival that promotes public art, is set to return to Sacramento on Aug. 9 and is kicking things off at Sacramento State.

The festival runs from Aug. 9 to Aug. 19 and aims to “promote diversity through artistic expression,” according to their website. The program was created to give a wider audience an opportunity to experience art.

A press conference held Thursday morning unveiled the uncompleted mural spelling out “SACRAMENTO” on the north-facing side of Shasta Hall. Raphael Delgado — Wide Open Wall Festival alumnus — and nine other artists will paint each letter in the word by a different artist.

Robby Sanchez – The State Hornet
Artist Phillip Altstatt works on his letter ‘A’ for the ‘SACRAMENTO’ mural on the side of Shasta Hall as part of the Wide Open Walls art festival that is being held from Aug. 9-19.

“Sac State is the fourth most diverse university west of the Mississippi,” said Sac State President Robert Nelsen during the conference. “This mural is all about that diversity, students should come and feel the pride that’s here — the pride in the art and the pride in Sacramento State.”

“Give them each a letter in the word Sacramento and let them express themselves and make an iconic, iconic sign for Sacramento,” said Founder of Wide Open Walls David Sobon.

This year’s list of participants includes internationally renowned artists like Shepard Fairey, Herakut, Shamisa Hassani as well as local artists Lin Fei Fei and Stan Padilla.

“We are painting 30 different locations throughout sacramento from Oak Park all the way to Del Paso Boulevard, Midtown and Downtown,” Sobon said. “We’ve got over 40 artists painting on walls all over Sacramento.”

Sacramento’s Wide Open Walls Festival is free to the public. A map showing where participating artists will be creating their murals can be found here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Culture

    Who’s your favorite Outside Lands performer? Two State Hornet editors battle it out for their top pick.

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Culture

    OPINION: Beyonce and Jay-Z stop the world with “Everything Is Love”

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Culture

    Upcoming summer music festivals you don’t want to miss

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    How to eat smart during finals

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    My Cousin Vinny wins 2018 ‘Best Musician’ at Sac State

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Culture

    Alumnus cuts hair for Sac State athletes

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Round Table Pizza voted 2018 ‘Best on-campus dining’ at Sac State

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Bento Box voted 2018 ‘Best restaurant near campus’ at Sac State

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Round Table Pizza selected as 2018 ‘Best place to get a beer’ at Sac State

  • Wide Open Walls art festival to feature signature mural at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Starbucks wins 2018 ‘Best coffee spot’ at Sac State