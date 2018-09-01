SacStateSays: “With the prices of daily parking going up, what would you like to see the money go toward?”

Close

Paying for a semester of classes and books is already hard enough, that’s why students take to buying daily parking passes to help lighten the financial load. But as with anything else at college, the price of daily parking passes has gone up, but that means new funding for the school as well. We asked students around campus what they thought those new funds should go towards. Tell us what you think using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

Photos by Adria Watson and Story by Cory Jaynes