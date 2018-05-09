Sacramento State political science professor wins 2018 “best professor” at Sac State

Brian DiSarro, a political science professor and graduate coordinator at Sacramento State, has been chosen by students as “Best professor” in the 2018 Best of Sac State poll.

“I just really love the students,” DiSarro said. “I get a lot of energy from working with students and being in front of the classroom; I really love the subject that I teach.”

Audrey Kitchen, a government major, said she took his class in the fall for a major requirement and then this spring for an elective.

“Last semester when I took his class, some of it was hard to understand but talking to him outside of class, it became pretty simple,” Kitchen said. “He’s one of the nicest professors you’ll ever meet, like he is genuinely nice and open minded.”

DiSarro said he double-majored in both history and political science in his undergraduate studies at Eastern Connecticut State, then later continued with his graduate degree and doctorate in political science at the University of Iowa.

“I didn’t really imagine I’d be a teacher before I got to college because I was always very shy as a kid. I didn’t really like to draw a lot of attention to myself and I kind of blended into the background,” DiSarro said. “I used to have a stutter, so it was difficult for me to talk and I was embarrassed about speaking.”

DiSarro said at some point along the way, his reserved mannerisms resided and he became more comfortable because of his excitement and confidence in knowledge of the subject.

Tiffany Shook, a government major, said she has taken a total of three classes taught by DiSarro.

“You can really tell that he’s passionate and knowledgeable,” Shook said. “Sometimes in class, he’ll relate his personal life experiences to history, which really brings the point home. Take his class, he’s a great professor, you’ll learn a lot and he’s always available. He’s also really understanding, he’s just really awesome.”

DiSarro said he loves sharing his knowledge but he really likes hearing his student’s perspectives.

“To hear the next generation’s thoughts and perspectives on things, what they think is important and what shaped them, where they want politics and society to go, it’s just really interesting,” DiSarro said.

Daniel Martinez, a political science major, said he also took DiSarro’s class for a major requirement as well as for an elective.

“I think at heart he’s still a student,” Martinez said. “He’s one of the best professors I’ve had at Sac State. He’s really open and down to earth and he just provides a healthy learning environment.”

Looking toward the future, DiSarro said he sees himself continuing to teach in the classroom, developing new courses as ideas arise and finding more ways to engage in student mentorship.