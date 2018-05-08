Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

After teaching at the University for 33 years, Sacramento State choir director Donald Kendrick will host his farewell concert at the Sacramento Community Center Theater on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The concert will showcase the Sac State men’s chorus, women’s chorus, the University chorus, the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra, and the Sacramento Children’s Chorus, all of which are directed by Kendrick.

“With the adults and the orchestra, there will be over 325 people on the stage,” Kendrick said. “It will be quite a big production. That will be the last time all my students will sing with me as part of the Sac State choir.”

The concert, Praise and Jubilation, will consist of three pieces, “Jubilate Deo,” “Te Deum” and “Ancient Airs and Dances” and will also feature performances by three soloists: Rachel Songer, Anne-Marie Endres and Shawn Spiess.

The West Coast premiere of the “Jubilate Deo” is about an hour long and will be performed during the second half of the concert.

The piece includes seven sections and eight different languages, according to Kendrick. Among them are Latin, Hebrew, Mandarin, Zulu, Spanish and English.

“It’s just a joyful, joyful, beautiful piece with all special effects and [it is] glittering and majestic as well as soft and serene and really touching,” Kendrick said.

Beatriz Figueroa, one of Kendrick’s current soprano students, said she is honored to be a part of the choir director’s final concert.

“It’s going to be huge,” Figueroa said. “The more voices the better. It’s going to be explosive. I can only imagine people being blown away in their seats because of the music that we’re doing.

“As for the audience, it’s going to be a great show and they’re going to be uplifted,” Figueroa said.

Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra president James McCormick will give a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. During the talk, McCormick will explain what concert music is all about.

Admission to Praise and Jubilation starts at $43 for the general public. Children and student tickets are discounted by 50 percent, and groups of six or more can save 30 percent.

Tickets can be purchased on the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra website or by calling the Sacramento Community Center Box Office at (916) 808-5181.