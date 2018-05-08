The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu
Filed under Culture, Music

Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

Clarissa PachecoMay 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Choir+director+Donald+Kendrick+and+the+Sacramento+State+women%27s+chorus+rehearse+%22Jubilate+Deo%22+at+Sac+State+on+Tuesday%2C+May+1%2C+2018.+Kendrick+will+host+his+final+concert+on+Saturday%2C+May+12+at+8+p.m.+at+the+Sacramento+Community+Center+Theater.+
Choir director Donald Kendrick and the Sacramento State women's chorus rehearse

Choir director Donald Kendrick and the Sacramento State women's chorus rehearse "Jubilate Deo" at Sac State on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Kendrick will host his final concert on Saturday, May 12 at 8 p.m. at the Sacramento Community Center Theater.

Clarissa Pacheco - The State Hornet

Clarissa Pacheco - The State Hornet

Choir director Donald Kendrick and the Sacramento State women's chorus rehearse "Jubilate Deo" at Sac State on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Kendrick will host his final concert on Saturday, May 12 at 8 p.m. at the Sacramento Community Center Theater.

After teaching at the University for 33 years, Sacramento State choir director Donald Kendrick will host his farewell concert at the Sacramento Community Center Theater on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The concert will showcase the Sac State men’s chorus, women’s chorus, the University chorus, the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra, and the Sacramento Children’s Chorus, all of which are directed by Kendrick.

“With the adults and the orchestra, there will be over 325 people on the stage,” Kendrick said. “It will be quite a big production. That will be the last time all my students will sing with me as part of the Sac State choir.”

RELATED: Sac State director of choral activities to retire after 33 years

The concert, Praise and Jubilation, will consist of three pieces, “Jubilate Deo,” “Te Deum” and “Ancient Airs and Dances” and will also feature performances by three soloists: Rachel Songer, Anne-Marie Endres and Shawn Spiess.

The West Coast premiere of the “Jubilate Deo” is about an hour long and will be performed during the second half of the concert.

The piece includes seven sections and eight different languages, according to Kendrick. Among them are Latin, Hebrew, Mandarin, Zulu, Spanish and English.

“It’s just a joyful, joyful, beautiful piece with all special effects and [it is] glittering and majestic as well as soft and serene and really touching,” Kendrick said.

Beatriz Figueroa, one of Kendrick’s current soprano students, said she is honored to be a part of the choir director’s final concert.

“It’s going to be huge,” Figueroa said. “The more voices the better. It’s going to be explosive. I can only imagine people being blown away in their seats because of the music that we’re doing.

“As for the audience, it’s going to be a great show and they’re going to be uplifted,” Figueroa said.

Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra president James McCormick will give a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. During the talk, McCormick will explain what concert music is all about.

Admission to Praise and Jubilation starts at $43 for the general public. Children and student tickets are discounted by 50 percent, and groups of six or more can save 30 percent.

Tickets can be purchased on the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra website or by calling the Sacramento Community Center Box Office at (916) 808-5181.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Culture

5 ways to de-stress before finals
5 ways to de-stress before finals
5 killer outfits to rock your next job interview
5 killer outfits to rock your next job interview
SPOILERS: “Avengers: Infinity War” suffers from storytelling problems, large cast
SPOILERS: “Avengers: Infinity War” suffers from storytelling problems, large cast
5 summer day trips you can take for $50 or less
5 summer day trips you can take for $50 or less
Performers take time to reflect at Capital Storytelling
Performers take time to reflect at Capital Storytelling

Other stories filed under Music

Legendary metal band Slayer to play final Sacramento show
Legendary metal band Slayer to play final Sacramento show
South Indian vocalist will give students a taste of Southern Indian music
South Indian vocalist will give students a taste of Southern Indian music
REVIEW: ‘KOD’ by J. Cole is storytelling at its finest
REVIEW: ‘KOD’ by J. Cole is storytelling at its finest
5 hip-hop bops expected to drop on 4/20
5 hip-hop bops expected to drop on 4/20
What to expect from the Takacs Quartet
What to expect from the Takacs Quartet
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Campus

    5 ways to de-stress before finals

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Culture

    5 killer outfits to rock your next job interview

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Culture

    SPOILERS: “Avengers: Infinity War” suffers from storytelling problems, large cast

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Culture

    5 summer day trips you can take for $50 or less

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Arts

    Performers take time to reflect at Capital Storytelling

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Culture

    Your Safeway Monopoly piece could be a winner

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Culture

    5 fulfilling recipes that will fill you up and save you money

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Culture

    Legendary metal band Slayer to play final Sacramento show

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Culture

    South Indian vocalist will give students a taste of Southern Indian music

  • Sac State’s choir concert to showcase a West Coast premiere

    Arts

    “Flight” celebrates Chicano culture