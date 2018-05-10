Driver arrested for DUI on campus in final week of instruction
A man was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday after colliding with and damaging several yellow bollards and a fire hydrant on State University Drive outside of Del Norte Hall, according to University police.
The man was handcuffed and led into a police vehicle after failing a field sobriety test, according to Sgt. Jeff Reinl of Sacramento State Police.
Reinl could not confirm if the driver was a student.
No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident.
