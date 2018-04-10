The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: With ASI elections on Wednesday, did you know that they were coming up and have you voted at ASI elections in the past?

Nick MingesApril 9, 2018Leave a Comment

The Associated Students, Inc. elections are taking place Wednesday and Thursday on campus. We wondered how many students know about the elections and if they have voted in the past. Tell us if you knew about elections or if you plan to vote by using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

After 28 years on campus, Lee steps down as vice president of administration and business affairs
Trans graduates need name change approved by administration for ceremonies
Students, faculty protest CSU funding gap at State Capitol
HornetHacks opens door for all majors in upcoming Hackathon
Stephon Clark protests continue outside District Attorney’s office
