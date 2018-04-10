#SacStateSays: With ASI elections on Wednesday, did you know that they were coming up and have you voted at ASI elections in the past?
The Associated Students, Inc. elections are taking place Wednesday and Thursday on campus. We wondered how many students know about the elections and if they have voted in the past. Tell us if you knew about elections or if you plan to vote by using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.
RELATED: ASI election approaches with small number of candidates, no ballot measures
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.