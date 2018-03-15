The student news site of Sacramento State University

VIDEO: Sac State students among anti-gun demonstrators

Jordyn Dollarhide and Will CoburnMarch 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Students, organizers, teachers, parents and politicians as they rallied on the Capitol Mall on Wednesday morning in solidarity with nationwide school walkouts protesting gun violence in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on Feb. 14.

A bloc of Sac State social work students who intern with the Wellspring Women’s Center joined the demonstration.

Jaenette Cervantez, a Sac State student with the women’s center, said that her work at the women’s center and the walkouts were related.

“A lot of the women at the women’s center have been tormented by gun violence,” she said.

Caitlyn Dominguez, another Sac State student with the women’s center, agreed.

“It’s not just one problem,” she said. “I think that guns are so easy to access — a domestic violence perpetrator can go get a gun and shoot their victim.”

