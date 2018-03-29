The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: Are you surprised that Parking Structure V has been delayed until May 8?

Thomas Frey and Robby SanchezMarch 28, 2018Leave a Comment

After the announcement that Parking Structure V won’t be completed until at least May 8, we asked students how surprised they were that this project has been delayed multiple times after originally having been targeted to open at the beginning of the spring semester. Tell us what you think by using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

Photos and reporting by Robby Sanchez and Thomas Frey.

