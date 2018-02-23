Softball team splits doubleheader against Stanford

The Sacramento State softball team split its doubleheader against Stanford with the Hornets winning the first game but failing in the second.

Game one of the doubleheader was scoreless for most of the contest until an RBI single in the fifth inning by Sac State (4-7) sophomore Suzy Brookshire. This RBI led to the game’s only run as the Hornets defeated Stanford 1-0.

“I was really just trying to shorten up my swing because I have been feeling a little bit long these past couple games and I was just trying to put bat on ball,” Brookshire said. “I was also thinking about hitting it on the ground too because I didn’t want to pop it up.

“I know I have been getting under everything so I was trying to keep my hands up and trying to get on top of the ball.”

Senior pitcher Celina Matthias threw a complete game shutout against Stanford (7-6) in the Sac State victory as she gave up only four hits and struck out seven batters.

“I go through my games thinking, ‘What are my goals for today? What do I want to do today?’ My two goals I had planned obviously work for me today,” Matthias said. “It was going through my pitches, what I was going to throw, who I was going to throw it to and just executing from there and trusting what I need to do.”

Game two of the doubleheader went to Stanford as the Hornets fell 5-2. Stanford scored one run in the first inning, two runs in the fourth inning and finished off Sac State with two runs in the seventh inning.

The Hornets’ two runs came from a sacrifice fly-out by Brookshire in the sixth inning and an RBI double from junior Nene Alas in the seventh inning.

Recently, Sac State coach Lori Perez made changes to the lineup following a 9-0 loss to Syracuse University, in which Syracuse threw a five inning perfect game against the Hornets.

Perez moved senior Marissa Maligad from center field to third base, junior Sydnee Strong from designated player to center field, sophomore Kaitlyn Rubio from the bench to designated player and sophomore Rylee Sager from third base to the bench.

Perez said that the main purpose of the lineup switch was to get more offense in the team’s lineup.

“It’s early in the season and everybody has been working hard,” Perez said. “Sometimes you make changes to the lineup to give our people opportunities.

“I just felt that it was the right time to shake it up a bit and insert some people that have been looking good at practice and see what they can do in a game.”

The Hornets will get to further test this new lineup on the road against CSU Bakersfield as a part of a three game series from March 3-4 in Bakersfield.