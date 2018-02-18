#SacStateSays: What do you think about the new Snapchat update?
February 18, 2018
Filed under Culture
In December 2017, Snapchat announced it would update its design to favor a new “discover” tab that displays featured and sponsored content.
A Change.org petition has garnered over 1.2 million signatures urging the company to “remove the new Snapchat update.”
We asked Sacramento State students what they thought of the app’s new look.
