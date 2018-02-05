Hornet Bookstore closed after broken water line results in flooding

A flood caused by a broken water supply line left the Hornet Bookstore closed Monday.

The flood was caused when a water supply line to a coffee maker blew, according to Grant Cody, the general manager of the BELFOR Property Restoration Sacramento office, which is working on the repairs.

“We’ve got an area of 15,000 square feet that’s wet,” said Cody.

A sign has been posted on the door of the bookstore telling students that it will be closed all day and they can obtain blue books and scantrons in the University Union.

Angela Rader of University Enterprises, Inc. — which runs the bookstore — said that the break happened “at some point this weekend” and was brought to UEI’s attention around 5:30 a.m.

BELFOR will be working on location to repair damages.

“We have quite a bit of wet sheetrock,” said Cody. “We’re going to have to do a good three days of drying.”

Cody said that few textbooks were damaged in the flood, but that other materials on the first floor were damaged. Nothing on the second floor was damaged.

An insurance company will make a decision on whether the carpet should be replaced, said Cody.

Rader said that the bookstore may be opened again as soon as tomorrow.

The State Hornet will update this story as more information becomes available.