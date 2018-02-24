Grand Canyon too much to handle for men’s tennis team

The Sacramento State men’s tennis team added another loss to its record on Friday afternoon after falling to Grand Canyon University 6-1.

Despite one doubles win and one singles win at the Sacramento State Courts, the Hornets (1-6) could not keep up with the power plays of Grand Canyon, which brought its overall record to 4-2.

Sac State’s 6-3 doubles win was earned by junior Mikus Losbergs and senior Kasparas Zemaitelis, despite Zemiatelis’ multiple setbacks.

“Kasparas had a fever yesterday so he didn’t practice yesterday,” said Sac State coach Kevin Kurtz. “He played well in the doubles and a couple weeks ago he hurt his back in the warm up before the match. He’s had some unfortunate luck.”

The Hornets’ singles win was earned by sophomore Hermont Legaspi against Grand Canyon freshmen Lucas Grego, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.

Sac State junior Dom Miller was also facing some injury issues as he lost his singles match to sophomore Valentin Lang, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

“Dom Miller is playing better,” Kurtz said. “We are kind of getting over a few injuries. He’s playing much better.”

Another close singles match occurred when Sac State junior Donald Hall was edged by junior Justin Cvitanovic, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.

After having 11 days off before this home loss, Sac State will next travel to play Santa Clara University (6-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Degheri Tennis Center.

“They’re a good team,” said Kurtz in regarding a Santa Clara program that is on a six-game winning streak. “We’re going to have play better than we played today to win. We beat them at the UOP tournament.

“We beat their doubles team with our No. 1 doubles team, but we need to win two of the three doubles (matches), so we need to play a little bit better.”