Baseball team falls to San Francisco in extra innings

The Sacramento State baseball team was led by solid pitching, but the bats were kept quiet as the Hornets fell 2-0 in extra innings against the University of San Francisco on Friday.

The Hornets (2-3) and Dons (2-2) were both held scoreless after nine innings at John Smith Field, but San Francisco was able to score two runs in the 11th inning to pull away and take the victory.

Sac State sophomore pitcher Parker Brahms — who pitched seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts — said he was just able find consistency.

“I fell behind some of the guys at first, but I just kind of relaxed myself and just threw strikes and hit my spots,” Brahms said.

The Hornets had their chances throughout, but weren’t able to capitalize by only hitting 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 3-for-11 with runners on base.

Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen said the elements of the cold night led to perfect conditions for the pitchers, but his team’s offense struggled in the process.

“I thought their (pitcher) was really good and our pitchers did a nice job,” Christian said. “We just had a hard time getting runs across. You can see we certainly had our opportunities.”

Redshirt sophomore Matt Smith, who was the only Sac State player with multiple hits, said it was frustrating to have so many opportunities but to not capitalize.

“We just need to stay true to ourselves,” Smith said. “We can do it. We don’t need to press. We just need to go up there and swing like we usually do.”

The Hornets will take on the Dons again and San Jose State in San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Benedetti Field.