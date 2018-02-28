The student news site of Sacramento State University

ASI President Mia Kagianas on potential CSU tuition increase

Dayla Cook and Thomas FreyFebruary 28, 2018

Sacramento State Associated Students, Inc. President Mia Kagianas discussed the potential tuition increase of $228 per semester. ASI will host a forum on Feb. 8 to discuss the possible changes.

