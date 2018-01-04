The student news site of Sacramento State University

Posting of final fall grades delayed

Students will have to wait until Jan. 4, the University announced Wednesday

Barbara Harvey, Editor-in-Chief
January 3, 2018
Filed under Featured, News

Sacramento State students will have to wait a bit longer for their grades to post, the University announced Wednesday.

Final grades for the fall semester will be posted Thursday instead of the originally intended date of Jan. 3, according to posts made on Sacramento State’s Facebook page Wednesday. The delay was confirmed by University spokesman Brian Blomster.

An earlier Facebook post made by Sacramento State announcing the Jan. 3 date was flooded with comments Wednesday as students questioned why grades had still not posted.

“Still no grades. This is so irritating,” one commenter wrote.

The university assured students that the Registrar is “working to get grades up as soon as possible,” and that they would be posted by Jan. 4.

Inquiries sent to the Registrar’s Office about the cause of the delay were not immediately answered.

