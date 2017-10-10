The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

10 can’t-miss campus events in October

Sharlene Phou and Rin Carbin
October 3, 2017
Filed under Culture, Featured

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Let us know in the comments which event you’re planning to attend.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    Alumni brothers combine EDM, magic in one act

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    Guerilla Girls go ape: Feminist artists combat oppression

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    #SacStateSays: What do you like or dislike about coffee?

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    Screening sheds ‘Moonlight’ on black LGBTQ representation, validation

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    Alumnus captures life in Sacramento in new film to be shown at Crest Theatre

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    Petaluma brings psychedelic pop to Sacramento State

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    World Music Series at Sac State to feature South Indian carnatic music

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    Exhibition represents artist’s transition from student life to real world

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    GALLERY: Local drag queens win hearts, dollar bills at campus semi-annual drag show

  • 10 can’t-miss campus events in October

    Culture

    Bongo Furys are bringing the funk for Nooner