#SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Whether it’s other students after their dash to class or the great outdoors by Round Table, there are plenty of smells at Sacramento State that could use some Febreze. For this special edition of #SacStateSays, we asked students to describe the worst thing they’ve smelled on campus. Join the conversation on social media with #SacStateStinks.
(Click through slideshow for students’ responses)
All photos by Rin Carbin
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.