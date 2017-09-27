The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

#SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

Rin Carbin - The State Hornet

Rin Carbin - The State Hornet

Rin Carbin
September 27, 2017
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Whether it’s other students after their dash to class or the great outdoors by Round Table, there are plenty of smells at Sacramento State that could use some Febreze. For this special edition of #SacStateSays, we asked students to describe the worst thing they’ve smelled on campus. Join the conversation on social media with #SacStateStinks.

(Click through slideshow for students’ responses)

All photos by Rin Carbin

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Culture

    Alumnus captures life in Sacramento in new film to be shown at Crest Theatre

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Featured

    Sewage, garbage and…trees? The smelliest spots on campus, explained

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Breaking News

    BREAKING: Fumes in Eureka Hall cause some professors to cancel class

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Featured

    Sankey battles ‘at any time, you can be cut’ nature of NFL

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Featured

    EDITORIAL: Finish in Four grade? Incomplete

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Featured

    Student artwork sparks controversy

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Featured

    Former Sac State receiver chases NFL dreams

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Culture

    Exhibition represents artist’s transition from student life to real world

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Featured

    Annual Clery report shows burglaries are up, sexual assaults are down

  • #SacStateStinks: What is the worst thing you’ve smelled on campus?

    Featured

    Hornets subdue Southern Utah 54-27 in Big Sky football opener