#SacStateSays: What do you like or dislike about coffee?
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
It’s #NationalCoffeeDay. In this special edition of #SacStateSays, we decided to ask five students what they like or dislike about coffee. Click through slideshow for their responses. How are you celebrating National Coffee Day? Do you have a favorite campus coffee? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Photos by Ayah Abukhazneh
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.