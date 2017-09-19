The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Filed under News

Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

Claire MorganSeptember 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Public+officials+finish+taking+first+scoops+of+dirt+at+the+construction+site+where+the+new+science+building+is+going+to+be+during+the+groundbreaking+ceremony+on+Sept.+18.+Sacramento+State+President+said+that+it+took+three+years+for+the+new+building+to+get+off+the+ground.
Public officials finish taking first scoops of dirt at the construction site where the new science building is going to be during the groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 18. Sacramento State President said that it took three years for the new building to get off the ground.

Public officials finish taking first scoops of dirt at the construction site where the new science building is going to be during the groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 18. Sacramento State President said that it took three years for the new building to get off the ground.

Joseph Daniels - The State Hornet

Joseph Daniels - The State Hornet

Public officials finish taking first scoops of dirt at the construction site where the new science building is going to be during the groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 18. Sacramento State President said that it took three years for the new building to get off the ground.

Sacramento State broke ground on its $90 million Science II building Monday morning.

The building will be located next to the Hornet Bookstore and will hold interactive classrooms, labs and a planetarium. President Robert Nelsen said in a speech at the ceremony that when Science II is complete, 90 percent of students will take at least one class in the building.  

Associated Students, Inc. President Mia Kagianas said that the new building will open doors for students in multiple fields of study, not just for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“I think the science complex is our little Disneyland,” Kagianas said.

Multiple students echoed this sentiment, including physics major Elizabeth Gabler.  

“Most of our lab equipment is from the ’90s,” Gabler said, “so getting a new facility with new appliances and everything will help better (our) learning.”

Gabler also said that many required tools are not available or are broken, so students have to make do with what they have and create their own tools.  

“In chemistry, we use calorimeters made from Styrofoam cups,” science student Ajay Kumar said. “It would be really be great to actually use new, maybe cutting edge or closer to industry-standard materials.”

Numerous city and state legislators spoke in favor of the building, including Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Senator Richard Pan and Assemblyman Kevin McCarty — all of whom were present at Monday’s ceremony.

“This is Sacramento State leading Sacramento’s innovation economy,” Steinberg said.

More tweets from the event below:

(Go to Claire Morgan’s Twitter profile for more)

Additional reporting by Joseph Daniels

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Nancy Pelosi, Doris Matsui, local public officials call for Dream Act passage at Sac State conference
Nancy Pelosi, Doris Matsui, local public officials call for Dream Act passage at Sac State conference
Sac State students, city members repaint houses in Del Paso Heights
Sac State students, city members repaint houses in Del Paso Heights
#SacStateSays: How do you feel about the decision to end DACA?
#SacStateSays: How do you feel about the decision to end DACA?
‘Finish in Four’ turns 1: Has it been effective?
‘Finish in Four’ turns 1: Has it been effective?
Reaction to DACA decision grows, California’s universities respond
Reaction to DACA decision grows, California’s universities respond
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    Nancy Pelosi, Doris Matsui, local public officials call for Dream Act passage at Sac State conference

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    Sac State students, city members repaint houses in Del Paso Heights

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: How do you feel about the decision to end DACA?

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    ‘Finish in Four’ turns 1: Has it been effective?

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    Reaction to DACA decision grows, California’s universities respond

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    Group fitness classes at The WELL are now free

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    VIDEO: Students respond to Ramona Lot parking lot

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Breaking News

    GALLERY: Sac State activists protest DACA decision

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: Is the campus smoking ban important to you?

  • Sac State breaks ground on $90 million science building

    Featured

    Sac State under audit of CSU for safety conditions in science labs, lead contamination