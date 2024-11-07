First-time head coach finds inaugural win in an offensive barrage

Soaking from head to toe after a hefty dousing of water, Sacramento State men’s basketball head coach Michael Czpeil was feeling the raw, inescapable emotion of his first collegiate win.

The first-time head coach embraced his team after a 106-44 win over the Cal Maritime Keelhaulers in which Sac State hardly missed a beat.

The Hornets posted a program record in assists at 35 and a Division I-era record in field goal percentage at 65% during their all-around effort on Tuesday.

“I’m just happy for the guys,” Czepil said, water dripping from his face.

Sac State had some first-game jitters in the early going but eventually shifted into a gear the Keehaulers couldn’t reach. After briefly trailing 6-5, the Hornets closed the half on a 47-7 run.

A steal and breakaway slam by senior guard EJ Neal ignited the first-half scoring eruption and set the tone for both himself and the team.

Neal, a transfer from Idaho and one of four newcomers that saw the court Tuesday, showed how valuable he will be to a Sac State team that lost four of its top-5 scorers from last season.

All of Neal’s game-high 16 points came in the opening half. He drained 4 threes, had 2 steals, a pair of blocks and drew a charge right in front of a spirited Sac State bench. As one of Sac State’s two seniors, Neal was also the most vocal player on the court.

“I just feel like I bring energy,” Neal said. “It’s not even about points, we emphasize the little things like taking a charge, and that’s what creates energy for the whole team.”

Senior forward Jacob Holt’s performance went hand-in-hand with Neal’s, also posting a game-high 16 points. This duo’s scoring prowess will be critical for this team.

Czepil said he gave Holt the green light to expand his game this year and it showed in the home opener. Holt, who only made 4 threes last season, was 3-of-5 from downtown and looked incredibly comfortable doing so.

A total of six Hornets found themselves in double-digit scoring by the end of the night. Aside from Neal and Holt, freshman guard Lachlan Brewer stood out, scoring 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

Brewer was recruited out of Tasmania, Australia, and if Tuesday was any indication, he should have a prominent role in the rotation on a night-to-night basis.

Sac State’s suffocating defense held the Keehaulers to just 23% from the field, 13% from three and forced 22 turnovers. Although this game was of lower competition, Cal Maritime being a member of the NAIA, Czpeil said tonight was about creating habits.

“It doesn’t matter who you play against or where you play, it’s about how you’re able to get your habits to the floor. So that’s always the challenge,” Czepil said.

If there was a sore spot for the Hornets on Tuesday it was turnovers which they were first in the Big Sky last season. Sac State committed 17 turnovers against the Keehaulers, with 12 in the second half.

Aside from the turnovers the Hornets took care of business and did so in a fashion that left minimal question marks. It’s hard to gauge success when playing a team that doesn’t have the same level of talent, but there was plenty of good to absorb going forward.

“We talk about playing collectively, and those guys have completely bought into the collective brand of basketball you want to play,” Czpeil said. “If they value that, it’s going to help us in the long run.”

Sac State’s next matchup will be on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. against Fresno State. The Bulldogs posted just a 12-21 record last year, but will be the Hornets’ first sizable test of the season.