Family demands answers as convicted offender allegedly enrolls at Sacramento State University

Editor’s note: Sacramento State has not confirmed or denied whether the individual is currently enrolled, citing privacy laws.

In October 2021, Sergio Bonboster lost his life after what police described as a physical altercation with his roommate. Authorities confirmed that Bonboster was fatally stabbed by his roommate’s girlfriend, who was later convicted as a minor. Nearly four years later, the case has resurfaced online after students alleged that the anonymous student was transferred to Sacramento State. The allegations have sparked widespread discussion across social media, where students have voiced concerns about campus safety, transparency and justice for Bonboster. Many are demanding accountability from university administrators and greater communication regarding safety measures on campus.