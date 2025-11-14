CalFresh delays hit Sac State students as government shutdown continues

As the federal government shutdown delays CalFresh benefits for thousands of Sacramento State students, campus resources, such as the Basic Needs Resource Center and the ASI Food Pantry, are working to fill the gap.

The delay is set to impact about 3,665 Sacramento State students who are active participants in the program, according to a statement from Sac State’s Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as CalFresh in California, is paused for the first time since its establishment in 1964, as the United States endures the longest government shutdown in history.

Once the federal government reopens, missed November benefits will be retroactively deposited onto Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, according to the SHCWS statement. Federal judges ruled Oct. 31 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture must tap into its approximately $5 billion in contingency funds to continue funding SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, a federal judge ordered SNAP benefits to be fully funded for November, rejecting the administration’s plan following the Nov. 3 ruling for reduced payments amid the government shutdown. The agency also warned it may take weeks or even months for states to implement the changes, and that no funds will remain for new SNAP applicants in November.

The Trump administration ordered all states distributing SNAP benefits to cease immediately on Nov. 8 and threatened those states with financial penalties.

The Trump administration immediately filed an appeal, arguing that the court has exceeded its authority to mandate how funds are distributed. As of Friday, Nov. 7, several California counties reported that CalFresh benefits are now being deposited, including Sacramento County. The case is still ongoing and may change rapidly.

Jeanne Harris Van Dahlen, senior associate vice president of SHCWS, said that the university is aware of the strain these delays are causing students and are actively working to relieve the pressure.

“No student should have to choose between their education and meeting their basic needs. We want students to know they’re not alone, and help is available right here on campus,” Van Dahlen said.

Andy Bravo-Hernandez, a senior psychology major, said his aunt uses CalFresh benefits for her household, and they’ve been impacted by the recent delays. He said the lack of funding for SNAP is upsetting, especially since the current federal administration recently funded an extravagant party and is building a $300 million ballroom.

“I think it’s disgusting that this regime is cutting EBT,” Bravo-Hernandez said. “There’s millions of people who ironically voted for him that are struggling without this help.”

Bravo-Hernandez said SNAP benefits allow many families to simply make ends meet. He said the delays in benefits primarily affect communities that largely support President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, SNAP primarily supports children, the elderly and people with disabilities. Bravo-Hernandez said many students also rely on SNAP benefits, and many misconceptions exist about who utilizes the assistance and how.

Students facing delays or food insecurity can visit the BNRC for free groceries, parenting supplies, housing and CalFresh application support. The BNRC has also expanded emergency food grants and added social work interns to assist with student outreach beginning Nov. 6. Students can visit the BNRC by appointment once a week.

RELATED: Grand opening for Basic Needs Resource Center expands support for students facing insecurity

Students can visit the ASI Food Pantry once a week without an appointment during operating hours with their OneCard. ASI Student Services manager Ryan Choi said that the pantry will analyze data from November to determine if the CalFresh delays will result in a surge of new students using the pantry.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by The State Hornet (@statehornet)

Choi said the pantry is already stretched thin following recent cuts to Sacramento-area food banks that supply part of its stock. He said that the team is now exploring ways to secure funding to make up for the cuts.

“We’re forecasted to spend double what we would have normally spent in a school year,” Choi said. “So I have to go with the team and figure out where to secure an additional $60,000.”

According to Danee Pye, SHCWS’s health communications and marketing specialist, students can also visit the Crisis Assistance and Resource Education Support office for emergency grants for housing and crisis-related needs. Counseling and mental health support will also remain available, both on campus and virtually, for students experiencing stress or anxiety related to the shutdown.

“SNAP is very important because many students are low-income,” Bravo-Hernandez said. “Even if they don’t use it, it’s nice to know it’s an option if they need extra help.”

Additional reporting by Annie Biebl