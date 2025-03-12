Life of a Hornet Ep. 1: 19-year-old senior prepares to leave the nest

Welcome to Life of a Hornet, where host Alex Wong interviews students and staff at Sacramento State about their life on campus and their experiences as a Hornet.



RELATED: Anything But Sports! Ep. 1: Devin Gandy’s Day in the Life



In this episode, Wong interviews Atish Ciriaco, a 19-year-old senior archaeology major finishing his career at Sac State. Ciriaco talks with Wong about his career plan and his time as a Hornet.

Show notes: President Luke Wood reveals details on multi-use stadium construction and FBS jump





