New kids on the block: Hornets prepare for final Big Sky flight

Newsletter AD Fall 2025
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
The WELL is the home of Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services, where counselors and clinicians care for Sacramento State students Tuesday, Sep. 16, 2025. SHCWS employees have alleged that Senior Associate Vice President Jeanne Harris Van Dahlen’s expectations have created an uncomfortable work environment.
Student Health, Counseling & Wellness employees allege mistreatment by senior associate vice president
Football head coach Brennan Marion was fined $10,000 by the Big Sky Conference Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The comments were made to CBS Sacramento and violated Big Sky’s Sportsmanship Policy. (Graphic created in Canva by Delaney Joyce)
BREAKING: Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion fined $10,000 by Big Sky Conference
California will hold a special election to decide on Proposition 50 Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The measure has sparked controversy due to its partisan gerrymandering of preexisting districts. (Graphic created in Canva by Jocelyn Hill)
What is Proposition 50? A guide to California’s special election in November
Caption: Students attending the protest displayed signs with slogans such as “Existence is Resistance” in the Library Quad Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Students without a sign of their own were provided one by organizers.
‘No Fear, No Hate, No ICE at Sac State’: Students demand action to protect Latinx students
Students play wheelchair tennis tag on the MAC Court in The WELL Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. All-sport wheelchairs are used for adaptive tennis and basketball at Sacramento State.
‘I don’t have to feel my pain’: Adaptive sports modifies athletics for everyone
California State University Chancellor Mildred García updated all CSU employees on the budget and the federal investigations into the CSU in a newsletter Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The CSU will be accepting a $144 million loan from California to address budget shortfalls. (Image Courtesy of Sacramento State)
CSU accepts California’s $144 million loan amid federal investigations and government shutdown
The California Faculty Association union represents 29,000 California State University employees who teach and provide services to students January 22, 2024. The CFA has sued the CSU for giving the EEOC employees’ personal contact information to comply with a subpoena. (Graphic created in Canva by Molly Melon)
CFA sues CSU over federal subpoena for employee contact information
Many people that oppose Assembly Bill 715 say the new bill could silence discussions on Israel and Palestine, while supporters call it a step against discrimination. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 715 into California law on Tuesday, Oct. 7. (Graphic created in Canva by Andrea Rivera)
California bill that could limit classroom curriculums on sensitive topics signed into law
Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, the sponsor of Senate Bill 98, speaks on the Senate floor Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Pérez is responsible for sponsoring two of the five bills in the package signed by the governor. (Graphic made in Canva by Aaron Smith)
Gavin Newsom signs bill creating new protections for undocumented students
Sac State has placed professor Anne Luna on leave and is reviewing her case for potential university honor code violations from a social media post on Sept. 10, 2025. The sociology professor allegedly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination via Instagram, sparking controversy. (Graphic created in Canva by Molly Mellon.)
Sac State professor on voluntary leave after Charlie Kirk post
Associated Students, Inc. employees at Sacramento State voted over the course of two days to form a union Thursday, May 8, 2025. The unionization comes after allegations of employee mistreatment and a protest on March 4. (Graphic created in Canva)
BREAKING: ASI workers vote to unionize
The ASI board elects at the announcement party April 18, 2025. The 16% voter turnout is the highest since 2004.
Sac State’s ASI election results announced with 16% voter turnout
The 2025 Sacramento State ASI election is here, with voting running from April 16-17. Voting can be conducted both online and in person in front of the university union. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace, photos courtesy of the ASI election candidates)
Meet the presidential candidates: ASI election 2025
Graphic created in Canva
Hive Insider: Campus workers seek unionization, former Sacramento King becomes basketball head coach and DEI support challenges
ASI Student Engagement and Outreach office, where ASI employees work to promote programs and services Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Students and campus faculty have discussed forming a new union after multiple allegations of union-busting and discrimination were raised against ASI.
Campus workers seek to form union following allegations against ASI
A Sacramento State Police car along the American River Bike Trail after responding to a call Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Sac State PD released the Clery report last Tuesday, informing students of the rise in crime on and around campus.
Reports of campus crime rose over 200% since 2021, according to Clery Report
The Sacramento State Police Department issued a timely warning notice regarding a sexual battery case that occurred in Hornet Tunnel Tuesday, May 14. The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if either party involved attends Sac State.
BREAKING: Sexual battery occurred in Hornet Tunnel
Sacramento State’s Police Department Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse stands outside of the campus police department Wednesday, April 24. Lofthouse held a press conference regarding the assault and robbery of a male student on campus.
Assault of male student on campus believed to be targeted, campus police says
A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students
A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students
The Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting at the University and 65th Street light rail station around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024. The suspects in the shooting allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint nearby on Folsom Blvd, the car was found abandoned on campus in parking lot 2.
The near-campus shooting and carjacking: What we know
Conversando sobre leyendas mas conocidas en Latinoamerica: SIN FILTRO
Conversando sobre leyendas mas conocidas en Latinoamerica: SIN FILTRO
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Sac State ha reafirmado su apoyo a los estudiantes inmigrantes e indocumentados al brindar información y apoyo a sus estudiantes, profesores y personal. El campus ofrece diversas formas de apoyo a través de páginas web, servicios legales, centros de recursos y consejería. (Gráfico creado en Canva por Omid Manavirad)
Preguntas Frecuentes: ¿Qué hacer si ICE viene a Sac State?
Hombre con su bandera Mexicana en la ceremonia para el Grito de independencia en frente del Capitolio de Sacramento, lunes 15 de septiembre, 2025.
Una celebración del Día de la Independencia de México escalada
Carreño trabaja en su computadora portátil cerca de Sacramento Hall el martes 9 de septiembre de 2025. Dijo que, aunque a los estudiantes de primer año se les asignarán horarios a través de Hornet Launch, los estudiantes transferidos pueden quedarse atrás, ya que son los últimos en inscribirse en las clases.
Demasiados estudiantes, no suficientes clases: Los estudiantes luchan por las clases a medida que aumenta el número de estudiantes entrantes
Jamarie Crawford posa con banderas de campo latinas en el aula de Casa de Español el 22 de marzo de 2025. Crawford creó su sesión de fotos "Latinos Unidos" para demostrar la capacidad de recuperación latina. (Foto de Ramon Rodriguez)
Una voz para la comunidad latina y un defensor del cambio
Los estudiantes de Sac State se solidarizan durante la protesta contra la inmigración que tuvo lugar el martes 11 de febrero de 2025 en el patio de la biblioteca. La protesta consistió en testimonios personales, discursos informativos y cánticos en apoyo a la comunidad inmigrante.
Estudiantes de Sac State se solidarizan con los inmigrantes indocumentados
La Universidad Estatal de Sacramento anunció una iniciativa que implementará el primer y más grande sistema universitario impulsado por IA. La CSU planea poner a disposición estas herramientas en las próximas semanas. (Gráfico hecho en Canva por Kai Arellano)
CSU anuncia iniciativa para crear un sistema universitario impulsado por inteligencia artificial
El presidente Luke Wood habla en un ayuntamiento sobre aumento de tarifas en University Union el jueves 15 de agosto de 2024. Al anunciar los aumentos de tarifas, Wood dijo que los fondos adicionales respaldarían mejoras en la vida estudiantil en Sac State.
Presidente de Sac State Luke Wood anuncia 4 de 5 incrementos aprobados para tarifas estudiantiles
El Centro de Servicios Estudiantiles está localizado en Lassen Hall. El centro está aceptando a estudiantes que siguen esperando ayuda financiera el 9 de septiembre, 2024. Con préstamos de FAFSA siendo retrasados debido a cambios del sistema, los estudiantes han buscado ayuda en las oficinas de servicio financiero de Lassen Hall.
Cambios y retrasos de FAFSA amenazan a los estudiantes financieramente vulnerables de Sac State.
Un grupo de personas marchando el 22 de febrero de 2025, llevando banderas de México. La multitud se dirige hacia el Capitolio y la sede de ICE en Sacramento.
Protesta ‘Aquí Estamos’ reunió a la comunidad en apoyo a los derechos de los inmigrantes
El Capitolio del Estado de California con mariposas monarcas alrededor. Estas mariposas simbolizan y se asocian con los dreamers. El Acto de Oportunidad Para Todos se refiere al proyecto de ley AB 2586 que fue rechazada por el gobernador de California Gavin Newsom el 22 de septiembre de 2024. (Foto de PictureLake vía Getty Images, gráfico hecho en Canva por Martiza Ascencion)
Gobernador Newsom rechaza un proyecto de ley que apoya estudiantes indocumentados
Bailarinas dan una actuación de un baile folklórico de Jalisco el 5 de Octubre de 2024. La Banda Purembe tocaba música mexicana tradicional en el escenario atrás. (creado en Canva por Maritza Ascencion)
La Cultura Hispana Toma Vuelo en ‘Raíces MonarCA’
Estudiantes de Sac State bailan danzas folklóricas en La Bienvenida el 18 de Septiembre, 2024. Esta danza fue una de las formas de honrar la cultura hispana durante La Bienvenida.
Estudiantes de Sac State se sienten bienvenidos en “La Bienvenida”
Vincenzo Rodriguez y Asher Franco-Carreño platican con estudiantes de la Universidad Estatal de Sacramento durante la Bienvenida Queer en el salón de baile de la Unión Universitaria, el 6 de septiembre, 2024. Rodríguez y Francro-Carreño dijeron que aprovechan de muchos recursos en Sac State incluyendo el Pride Center.
La Bienvenida Queer celebra un nuevo año escolar
Redshirt Senior Benthe Versteeg drives to the left against a Portland State defender for the layup on Saturday, March 3, 2025. Versteeg averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Roster reloaded: Sac State transfers and returners aim to reclaim history
Senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. evades a central Arkansas defender Sept. 20, 2025. Hammond continued his big season with 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Eastern Washington Saturday.
Paint the field red: Sac State runs roughshod to down Eastern Washington
Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team lined up before Hornet Madness Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The Hornets start their season against Dominican University on Nov. 4.
New kids on the block: Hornets prepare for final Big Sky flight
Junior quarterback Cardell Williams stiffarms a defender, as he reaches for more yards after contact against Montana Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Williams had a big night, eclipsing a new career high in passing yards with 335 passing yards and finishing the game with three total touchdowns.
Sac State prepares to attack the red ahead of their matchup against Eastern Washington
Viking senior defender Kalo Iongi attempting to get past Hornet sophomore midfielder Tierra Pickell. Iongi was a thorn in the Hornets’ side all game long, as she won the ball back for the Vikings several times with her electrifying pace.
Farewell, farewell: Hornets face defeat to Vikings in final Big Sky appearance
Redshirt Senior Benthe Versteeg drives to the left against a Portland State defender for the layup on Saturday, March 3, 2025. Versteeg averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Roster reloaded: Sac State transfers and returners aim to reclaim history
Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team lined up before Hornet Madness Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The Hornets start their season against Dominican University on Nov. 4.
New kids on the block: Hornets prepare for final Big Sky flight
Women’s freshman guard Jamiah Fontenberry and men’s sophomore guard Mikey Williams take the Hornet Madness floor Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Hornet Madness was the final Sacramento State basketball event at The Nest.
GALLERY: Sacramento State basketball ends The Nest era with Hornet Madness
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Redshirt sophomore Jakob Poturnak clinks helmets with his teammates Thursday, April 17, 2025. Poturnak had 10 hits, including a home run, over the 3-game series against GCU.
Hornets go antelope hunting in the high desert, return with first place in hand
Senior right fielder Ryan Christiansen reaches second on a double against the Highlanders Friday, April 25, 2025. Christiansen scored four RBIs against Riverside, thanks to an RBI single and a 2-run homer.
Hornets finish marathon week 3-2 after sweeping Highlanders
Senior outfielder Tyler White walks back to the dugout after the end of an inning against Seattle University Saturday, April 12, 2025. White had three RBIs to go along with three hits, propelling the Hornets to a near-comeback.
Sac State finds themselves lost in the shadow of snowy Sierras in double-digit defeat
Senior center fielder Tyler White’s teammates cheer for the batter after he reaches on a hit by pitch Saturday, April 19, 2025. White went 2-8 against the Lancers but had an RBI in each of the final two games of the series.
Hornets bring out the cavalry in series win against Lancers
Senior center fielder Tyler White stands ready at the plate Saturday, April 12, 2025. White went 2-5 against Davis, while scoring three runs on a dagger home run in the ninth inning.
Hornets take Aggies out to pasture in revenge win against Causeway rivals
Senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. evades a central Arkansas defender Sept. 20, 2025. Hammond continued his big season with 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Eastern Washington Saturday.
Paint the field red: Sac State runs roughshod to down Eastern Washington
Junior quarterback Cardell Williams stiffarms a defender, as he reaches for more yards after contact against Montana Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Williams had a big night, eclipsing a new career high in passing yards with 335 passing yards and finishing the game with three total touchdowns.
Sac State prepares to attack the red ahead of their matchup against Eastern Washington
Football head coach Brennan Marion was fined $10,000 by the Big Sky Conference Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The comments were made to CBS Sacramento and violated Big Sky’s Sportsmanship Policy. (Graphic created in Canva by Delaney Joyce)
BREAKING: Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion fined $10,000 by Big Sky Conference
Senior running back Sam Adams II celebrates his touchdown in Sacramento State’s loss to Cal Poly Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Adams II has a total of 4 touchdowns this season.
Faith, family and football: Senior running back reflects on legacy
Redshirt freshman Ernest Campbell dashes towards the endzone against Montana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Campbell had a career night, eclipsing 200 yards and scoring his fifth touchdown of over 50 yards.
Don’t poke the panda: Explosive Montana offense is too much to bear
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the women's team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Viking senior defender Kalo Iongi attempting to get past Hornet sophomore midfielder Tierra Pickell. Iongi was a thorn in the Hornets’ side all game long, as she won the ball back for the Vikings several times with her electrifying pace.
Farewell, farewell: Hornets face defeat to Vikings in final Big Sky appearance
Zac Giles celebrates his goal with Donovan Sessoms against UC San Diego, Saturday. Oct. 25, 2025. Sacramento State finished off the match for their first Big West Conference win of the season by a score of 2-1.
UC San Diego gets skewered: Hornets cook the Tritons in Sacramento
Sophomore forward Eli Reyneveld keeps the pressure on the backline of Cal Poly, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Sacramento State drew with the Mustangs after scoring an early goal.
Shut down and shut out in Santa Barbara: Hornets get corralled by the Gauchos
Junior forward Lexi Schroeder fights for the ball in the 1-1 draw against Northern Arizona Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.Schroeder has been one of the main attacking outlets for Sacramento State this season.
A road trip to forget: Hornets fall to Grizzlies despite strong efforts
Junior forward Donovan Sessoms takes a touch off his right foot as he steps towards the box against UC Irvine Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The Hornets failed to complete a comeback against the Anteaters by a score of 3-0.
Anteaters eat the Hornets alive on Sacramento soil
Junior outfielder Faith Epperson yells in celebration after stealing third base Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Sac State won this game soundly, ending 9-1 against Pacific.
Bats as hot as the weather: Hornets win big versus Pacific
The Hornets celebrate one of their 26 runs Friday, April 25, 2025. Sac State added 38 runs total in its weekend sweep of Montana.
Sac State freshmen lead the way in series sweep versus Montana
Freshman third baseman Madison Evers-Lyles gets ready to make a play towards first base for an out Friday, April 18, 2025. The Hornets split on this day, but Evers-Lyles dominated, adding in two runs and a home run on the day.
A bright spot in a series loss: Hornets’ head coach wins her 300th game
Junior outfielder Lafulafu Malepeai lines up to bat against Northern Colorado Saturday, April 12, 2025. Malepeai was vital in Sacramento State’s sweep of Northern Colorado.
Taking honey from a Bear: Sac State sweeps Northern Colorado
Junior pitcher Danyelle Leone throws a pitch vs Fresno State Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Her two strikeouts helped in the Hornets’ 3-2 comeback win.
Sac State brings the momentum home, dominating on the road before beating Fresno State
Freshman forward Summah Hanson, distance runner Brandon Moreno, sophomores Kara Houghton and guard Benthe Versteeg, junior Zoe Ewell and senior third baseman Lewa Day all broke individual and season records in February of the spring semester. Six total records were broken by the Hornets and three more were tied. (Photos by Brionna Woody and Rinn Lee, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics and Rhianna Kahley / NAU Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Ryan Lorenz)
Sac State finishes a month full of records
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento State's Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Freshman Gur Libal stands ready to return an oncoming ball Thursday, April 26, 2025. Sac State lost to Montana 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.
Putting the season behind them, men’s tennis looks ahead to a bright future
Sacramento State Hornets raise the trophy as back-to-back champions Saturday, April 26, 2025. The Hornets swept in both the semifinals and the finals, moving to the NCAA Tournament where they’ll face the California Golden Bears.
Championship ace in a familiar place: Hornets raise the trophy once again
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return an oncoming ball from Montana State with a forehand motion Friday, March 21, 2025. Walker won her match at second singles, contributing to the 7-0 sweep against their Big Sky opponent.
Sac State looks for second ring as they attempt to answer the call
Sophomore Henry Lamchinniah returns with a backhand swing against UC Davis Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Lamchinniah went on to lose the singles match at first, and the Hornets lost 1-4 against the Aggies.
Sac State reloads, not rebuilds, in youth-driven title defense
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return the oncoming ball with a forehand motion against Grand Canyon University Saturday, April 12, 2025. The sophomore’s match went unfinished, as the Hornets acquired three straight singles wins to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Cross Court Chronicles: Quick wins, sweet sweeps
Senior setter Kate Doorn sets up her teammate sophomore middle blocker Skyler Gartin against the Eastern Washington Eagles Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. She finished the game with 29 assists in a three-set sweep over the Eagles.
Hornets roll through 12 straight sets to keep home win streak intact
Senior middle blocker Ashlynn Archer goes up for a kill against the Montana Grizzlies Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Hornets won 3-2.
Pandas or Pandemonium? Hornets handle Montana and Montana State
Victoria Marthaler celebrating with Greta Davis Sept. 20, 2025. The Hornets will be back at home Thursday at 7 p.m. against Montana.
The North Remembers: Hornets fall to Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona
Victoria Marthaler goes up to attack the ball against Weber State Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The win against the Wildcats was the first of their two conference wins.
Victoria Marthaler’s career night lifts the Hornets over Portland State
Weber State players attempt to block a shot from Sophomore outside hitter Victoria Marthaler Sept. 28, 2025. Sac State swept the Wildcats 3-0, with Marthaler leading the way with 18 kills.
Sac State splits first two Big Sky matchups in hard fought battles
Ready to grab your popcorn, get cozy and binge-watch horror movies in the name of Halloween? From classics to modern gems, The State Hornet has you covered with our top five horror movies. (Graphic made in Canva by Chiara Karagianes and Najay Lewis)
Chills and thrills: Five ghostly good horror movies
Sports video games are an engaging video game genre that brings people together for some high-action fun in the comfort of their home. Try out these five sports video games to play during your free time. (Graphic made in Canva by Giancarlo Diloy)
A list of the most exhilarating sports video games for all sports fans
“Scooby-Doo” is the live-action adaptation of the classic 1969 cartoon with an early 2000s aesthetic. It starred some of the most recognizable young stars in Hollywood at the time. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, Graphic created in Canva by Omid Manavirad)
Movie Notes: ‘Scooby Doo’ Monsters, Mystery and Y2K
All the contestants gathered around to pose with Torrey “The Torinator” Pickett, drink matcha and celebrate the winners of the Performative Hornet Contest, Melina Zuniga and Reneja Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. In the Library Quad, around 150 people gathered to watch or partake in the competition.
Matcha and Labubus: ‘Performative Hornets’ take over the Library Quad
Ready to feel the frights around Sacramento? Dig your fangs into local events, dress to impress and get ready for a spook-tacular night out as The State Hornet has you covered this October. (Graphic created in Canva)
No tricks, just treats: Five spook-tacular events in Sacramento
The second annual Sacramento Poetry Week is back from Oct. 20 until Oct. 26, 2025. The week-long poetry celebration offers seven days of unique events to uplift and educate the city’s evolving community. (Graphic created in Canva)
PREVIEW: Sacramento poetry pillars bring back Sac Poetry Week
“Memento Vivere” featured a variety of art pieces created by the talented Kristeen Jardeleza Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. She brilliantly blended deep thought and self-reflection into one breathtaking exhibit for viewers to make connections and reflect on, while exploring the profound reality of limited time and cherished moments.
‘Memento Vivere’ art gallery at Sac State invites students to reflect on mortality and limited time
A child’s stained comforter is strewn with shards of plates at the “Step Into Gaza” exhibit at the Student Union’s Summit room, Oct. 7, 2025. The comforter was meant to represent belongings of children left behind in Gaza.
Step into Gaza: Inside the Students for Justice in Palestine’s Oct. 7 exhibit
New murals, new meanings: Belonging Boulevard celebrates student stories
New murals, new meanings: Belonging Boulevard celebrates student stories
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art alumna Amari Moore works on her mural, carefully painting fine details on her sunflower on the south wall of the Ernest E. Tschannen Engineering Teaching and Research Building, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. She will exhibit her other works at the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum in October.
A new vibrant splash of color adorns campus walls
Enjoy the best fall flavors with cozy drinks and seasonal treats Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. This guide highlights where to find them and how to make some at home, perfect for anyone craving autumn vibes. (Graphic made in Canva)
Bites, brews and baking: A guide for fall treats
Terra Madre Americas attendees enjoy the indoor market at Sacramento’s SAFE Credit Union Convention Center Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Inside, people got to browse different vendors giving out samples of food from farmers and chefs.
Flavor and Tradition: Terra Madre Americas celebrates farming food culture
Crowds gather at the Our Street Night Market to grab a bite, listen to beats and enjoy the vibes Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. From food trucks to live DJ sets, there were various ways to experience downtown nightlife.
Downtown after dark: Our Street Market returned to celebrate Sacramento culture
Having dietary restrictions isn’t a reason not to enjoy good food! Find out about five local Sacramento restaurants and the delicious meals they serve, accommodating everything from vegan to gluten-free options. (Graphic made in Canva)
Alternative restaurants for your dietary needs
Alex Blaise, also known as SacBoyEats, enjoys a moment with a coffee in hand. The candid shot captures his enthusiasm for local coffee shops, a key part of his mission to celebrate Sacramento’s diverse food scene and local eateries. (Photo courtesy of Erin Blaise)
Mentor and food blogger uplifts Sacramento students and small businesses
Rapper Lil Yachty performs after the Homecoming football game where Sacramento State beat the University of Northern Colorado Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Lil Yachty only performed for eight minutes before cutting his appearance short due to safety concerns.
Upcoming post-game concert prompts safety concerns after unsuccessful Lil Yachty performance
Crowds push, pull and clamor over each other as they watch a performance at Aftershock 2025 in Discovery Park Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Performances included genres like hardcore, emo, hard rock, nu-metal and many others throughout the festival. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Zucker)
As above, so below: Aftershock 2025 unleashes underground and up-and-coming rockstars
“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, was released Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. The album showcases classic radio pop music with funky, unique beats, similar to Swift's older albums. (Graphic created in Canva by Claire Harrell)
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ adds fun pop to its ‘Wi$h Li$t’
Yue, singer from Lapillus, signs off with a pose after finishing her “Burn With Love” performance in the University Union ballroom Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. Yue took in the applause of the crowd before heading off the stage.
Second annual K-pop Night hits all the right notes
Aftershock, dubbed the “West Coast’s largest rock, punk and metal festival,” makes a grand return to Sacramento, starting Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. The festival is conveniently located in Discovery Park at 1600 Garden Highway, near the meeting points of the American and Sacramento Rivers. (Photo courtesy of Samuel Shapiro)
ARE YOU READY? Here’s your official guide to Aftershock 2025
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut
Nate Duke Lopez as Christopher Boone reaching upward in the Playwrights’ Theatre on March 18, 2025. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time delves into the story of a 15-year-old neurodivergent boy as he goes on a journey to solve unexpected mysteries. (Photo by Charr Crail)
‘Does that mean I can do anything?’: Sac State play aims to demystify neurodivergency
The promo art for “When We Were Colored: A Mother’s Story” displays a picture of Eva Rutland holding the hands of her eldest daughters, Ginger and Patty-Jo. Most of Eva Rutland’s children were mentioned but never directly shown in the show, since only six actors comprised the cast. (Photo Courtesy of The Guild Theater)
‘When We Were Colored: A Mother’s Story’ flips the script on Black theater narratives
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
Ready to grab your popcorn, get cozy and binge-watch horror movies in the name of Halloween? From classics to modern gems, The State Hornet has you covered with our top five horror movies. (Graphic made in Canva by Chiara Karagianes and Najay Lewis)
Chills and thrills: Five ghostly good horror movies
“Scooby-Doo” is the live-action adaptation of the classic 1969 cartoon with an early 2000s aesthetic. It starred some of the most recognizable young stars in Hollywood at the time. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, Graphic created in Canva by Omid Manavirad)
Movie Notes: ‘Scooby Doo’ Monsters, Mystery and Y2K
“Himala,” directed by Ishmael Bernal and released in 1982, was screened in Sacramento State’s Filipino American History Month Film Series Oct. 8, 2025. The film stars Nora Aunor, Gigi Dueñas and Laura Centeno. (Photo courtesy of Experimental Cinema of the Philippines and AppleTV. Graphic created in Canva by Gabriel Solis).
Filipino American History Month Film Series: ‘Himala’ review
Graphic made in Canva
Theatre Rats REDUX Ep1: A walk through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’
“One Battle After Another” sets California against a backdrop of a revolution in the streets. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as an unconventional and unhinged lead role that is very different from his conventional work as an actor. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and graphic made in Canva by Omid Manavirad)
Bullet holes and bank rolls: ‘One Battle After Another’ is an emotional epic
Caption: Students attending the protest displayed signs with slogans such as “Existence is Resistance” in the Library Quad Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Students without a sign of their own were provided one by organizers.
‘No Fear, No Hate, No ICE at Sac State’: Students demand action to protect Latinx students
Professor Clovis Karam posing by the bookshelf in his office Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Karam is always doing research, furthering his own education.
The Fatherly Professor: Clovis Karam’s unique way of educating
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
The California Faculty Association union represents 29,000 California State University employees who teach and provide services to students January 22, 2024. The CFA has sued the CSU for giving the EEOC employees’ personal contact information to comply with a subpoena. (Graphic created in Canva by Molly Melon)
CFA sues CSU over federal subpoena for employee contact information
Sac State Says: A Hornet Halloween Guide
Sac State Says: A Hornet Halloween Guide
Sacramento speaks out: 'No Kings' protest at the State Capitol
Sacramento speaks out: ‘No Kings’ protest at the State Capitol
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Senior mechanical engineering major John Anderson (right) gives second-year mechanical engineering major Kyle Clemons (left) last minute instructions Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Clemons was one of the drivers for Hornet Racing that raced on the small skid-pad at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows.
Sac State racing team revved up for first NorCal Shootout
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
Graphic made in Canva
Theatre Rats REDUX Ep1: A walk through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’
Graphic created in Canva
Hive Insider: Grand openings, memorials and more
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
Graphic created in Canva
Hive Insider: WEUSI festival, limited class availability and more
The State Hornet Podcast: Causeway Boxing Classic, rejection of Prop 6 and the Native American College
The State Hornet Podcast: Causeway Boxing Classic, rejection of Prop 6 and the Native American College
The State Hornet Podcast: 5k for breast cancer, Folklórico dance instructor, Día de Los Muertos
The State Hornet Podcast: 5k for breast cancer, Folklórico dance instructor, Día de Los Muertos
The State Hornet Podcast: Sac State football, GoldenSky Festival, 'For the People' gallery
The State Hornet Podcast: Sac State football, GoldenSky Festival, ‘For the People’ gallery
The State Hornet Podcast: Stadium renderings, La Bienvenida and Ace of Spades
The State Hornet Podcast: Stadium renderings, La Bienvenida and Ace of Spades
The State Hornet Podcast: Winter commencement to be held in Golden 1 Center, FAFSA delays cause issues
The State Hornet Podcast: Winter commencement to be held in Golden 1 Center, FAFSA delays cause issues
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
State Hornet Spotlight: Science of Play with Dr. Jorgensen-Easterla
State Hornet Spotlight: Science of Play with Dr. Jorgensen-Easterla
State Hornet Spotlight: KSSU Promotions Director on his time at Sac State
State Hornet Spotlight: KSSU Promotions Director on his time at Sac State
State Hornet Spotlight: Sac State professor on becoming a Multi-Hyphenate
State Hornet Spotlight: Sac State professor on becoming a Multi-Hyphenate
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special
Conversando sobre leyendas mas conocidas en Latinoamerica: SIN FILTRO
Conversando sobre leyendas mas conocidas en Latinoamerica: SIN FILTRO
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Sac State ha reafirmado su apoyo a los estudiantes inmigrantes e indocumentados al brindar información y apoyo a sus estudiantes, profesores y personal. El campus ofrece diversas formas de apoyo a través de páginas web, servicios legales, centros de recursos y consejería. (Gráfico creado en Canva por Omid Manavirad)
Preguntas Frecuentes: ¿Qué hacer si ICE viene a Sac State?
Hombre con su bandera Mexicana en la ceremonia para el Grito de independencia en frente del Capitolio de Sacramento, lunes 15 de septiembre, 2025.
Una celebración del Día de la Independencia de México escalada
Carreño trabaja en su computadora portátil cerca de Sacramento Hall el martes 9 de septiembre de 2025. Dijo que, aunque a los estudiantes de primer año se les asignarán horarios a través de Hornet Launch, los estudiantes transferidos pueden quedarse atrás, ya que son los últimos en inscribirse en las clases.
Demasiados estudiantes, no suficientes clases: Los estudiantes luchan por las clases a medida que aumenta el número de estudiantes entrantes
Sac State Says: A Hornet Halloween Guide
Sac State Says: A Hornet Halloween Guide
Sacramento speaks out: 'No Kings' protest at the State Capitol
Sacramento speaks out: ‘No Kings’ protest at the State Capitol
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Senior mechanical engineering major John Anderson (right) gives second-year mechanical engineering major Kyle Clemons (left) last minute instructions Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Clemons was one of the drivers for Hornet Racing that raced on the small skid-pad at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows.
Sac State racing team revved up for first NorCal Shootout
Women’s freshman guard Jamiah Fontenberry and men’s sophomore guard Mikey Williams take the Hornet Madness floor Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Hornet Madness was the final Sacramento State basketball event at The Nest.
GALLERY: Sacramento State basketball ends The Nest era with Hornet Madness
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art alumna Amari Moore works on her mural, carefully painting fine details on her sunflower on the south wall of the Ernest E. Tschannen Engineering Teaching and Research Building, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. She will exhibit her other works at the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum in October.
A new vibrant splash of color adorns campus walls
References to toppling royalty were abundant in signs held by No Kings Day protestors Saturday, June 14, 2025. The crowd began forming in front of the Capitol at 10 a.m. and continued until the crowd began to disperse around 1 p.m..
GALLERY: Thousands gather at State Capitol for “No Kings Day” protest
Students held a banner at the front of the Out of the Darkness Walk Thursday, April 10, 2025. The banner stated the name of the event.
GALLERY: Students come together for annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
Newsletter AD Fall 2025
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
Categories:

New kids on the block: Hornets prepare for final Big Sky flight

‘I’m just trying to change the culture here’
Byline photo of Chris D. Johnson
Chris D. Johnson, Sports EditorNovember 1, 2025
Logan Chrisp
Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team lined up before Hornet Madness Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The Hornets start their season against Dominican University on Nov. 4.

After a hectic transfer portal and with more eyes on the program than ever, Sacramento State men’s basketball zeroes in on their final season in the Big Sky Conference.

The team headlined their offseason with the signing of new head coach Mike Bibby, a Sacramento Kings legend and 14-year NBA veteran. The Sac State job is Bibby’s first as a college coach.

“I’m excited to be back in Sacramento,” Bibby said. “I think it’s the right spot for me to be.”

Bibby was previously a coach at Shadow Mountain High School in Arizona for six years from 2013 through 2019, serving his final four seasons as the head coach. During that span, Shadow Mountain won five state championships and had an overall record of 158-23. The Hornets’ new head coach looks to continue his momentum from that time.

“We’re winners,” Bibby said. “Wherever we go, we win.”

Bibby wasn’t the only former NBA player to join the ranks. Former NBA MVP and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal made national news when it was announced he would accept a role as voluntary general manager of the team.

“Shaq’s a great guy,” Bibby said. “He does a lot of stuff for us, helps us raise a lot of money and helps get some kids in as well. Shaquille O’Neal, you can’t go wrong.”

The Hornets also made big name splashes in the transfer portal, picking up players like sophomore guard Mikey Williams from University of Central Florida and senior forward Shaqir O’Neal from Florida A&M.

Shaqir O’Neal and Mikey Williams during Hornet Madness Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. O’Neal and Williams transferred from Florida A&M University and University of Central Florida, respectively. (Photo by Logan Chrisp)

Despite all the high-profile personnel coming in, the goal remains the same, and Bibby doesn’t see heightened expectations.

“I make love to pressure,” Bibby said. “There’s no pressure on our guys; we just got to go out there and play.”

The Hornets took the court together for the first time in a preseason game against New Orleans at Kiefer Lakefront Arena. The game was tied going into the second half, but the Privateers pulled away, with the final score being 89-76.

“It opened our eyes. It showed us that the players aren’t ready yet,” Bibby said. “The little lumps that we took that game opened their eyes like, ‘okay, we still got to work harder.’”

Sac State was spearheaded in the game by senior forward Jeremiah Cherry, who had 23 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Cherry, a transfer from UNLV, averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 assists last season for the Rebels.

“I’m just trying to get these guys to come along with me,” Cherry said. “Coach Mike has told me a bunch of times, ‘just do what you do and they’ll follow.’”

With a solid 6-foot-11-inch and 250-pound frame, Cherry is known for his physicality in the post.

“He just needs to use his size. He’s one of the bigger guys in the conference,” Bibby said. “He handled his business in our exhibition game. He’s a manchild out there.”

RELATED: GALLERY: Sacramento State basketball ends The Nest era with Hornet Madness

Cherry is looking to extend his game outwards from the block and have a breakout season.

“[I want to] expand my game out more to the perimeter. I got the inside game. I got touch, I block shots, I rebound, [just] mid-ranges and upping my points,” Cherry said. “Mark my words, I’m going to be the player of the year in this conference.”

Leading the Hornets’ backcourt will likely be senior guard Prophet Johnson, a transfer from Fairfield University in Connecticut. Johnson averaged 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in his junior campaign, earning a third team all MAAC selection.

As a guard, Johnson said he’s trying to pick up as much from Bibby as possible.

“He’s really just trying to instill what he learned throughout his years in the league,” Johnson said. “He’s just trying to show me how to be more of a point guard and play with pace, slow down and read offenses.”

Johnson’s impressive rebounding at the guard position is part of what caught Bibby’s eye in the recruiting process.

“[Johnson’s a] tough player, he gets out there and rebounds the ball. He’s tough on defense, and he’ll knock down shots for you too,” Bibby said. “He’s ready for this chance here.”

All 14 players on the roster for the Hornets this year are new to the squad, with a mixture of both transfer students and incoming freshmen.

“I think we’re coming together super great and super quick,” Cherry said. “We’ve been through a bunch of adversity, and it just builds us up. We’re excited and just ready to win.”

The Hornets look to improve on a 7-25 record from their previous season, which included a 3-15 record in Big Sky Conference play. They’ll also be leaving the Big Sky in favor of the Big West Conference, after playing Big Sky basketball since 1996.

“We’re coming in, we’re starting from scratch and I’m just trying to change the culture here,” Bibby said.

Bibby plans on running a fast, defensively focused brand of basketball during the season. According to KenPom, a statistical analysis system created to judge the strength of all Division I basketball programs, the Hornets are currently No. 8 in offense and No. 4 in defense among Big Sky teams.

“Just play uptempo,” Bibby said. “Have our defense turn into our offense and get easy baskets.”

 

The start of the Mike Bibby era for the Hornets aligns with the debut of Hornet Pavilion, the new home for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as volleyball. Hornet Pavilion is located inside of The WELL, Sac State’s on-campus gym.

Sac State’s schedule begins with a three-game homestand at Hornet Pavilion. Their first game is Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Dominican University of California at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

“Be ready and tune in, I want everybody to be at the games,” Johnson said. “It’s a brand new year, brand new team, brand new coaching staff and we got a lot coming.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The State Hornet
$2721
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Redshirt Senior Benthe Versteeg drives to the left against a Portland State defender for the layup on Saturday, March 3, 2025. Versteeg averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Roster reloaded: Sac State transfers and returners aim to reclaim history
Women’s freshman guard Jamiah Fontenberry and men’s sophomore guard Mikey Williams take the Hornet Madness floor Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Hornet Madness was the final Sacramento State basketball event at The Nest.
GALLERY: Sacramento State basketball ends The Nest era with Hornet Madness
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Sac State men’s basketball head coach Mike Bibby returns to Sacramento 24 years after making his debut with the Sacramento Kings. Bibby looks to bring life to what has been a struggling program.
From Jesters to Royalty: Kings legend Mike Bibby is all in on Hornet hoops
Sac State men's basketball hired Shaquille O'Neal to become their first general manager in a voluntary capacity. Here are some reactions from social media. (Graphic made in Canva by Jack Freeman)
Social media reacts to Sac State hiring Shaquille O’Neal as new voluntary general manager of men’s basketball
More in Featured
Senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. evades a central Arkansas defender Sept. 20, 2025. Hammond continued his big season with 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Eastern Washington Saturday.
Paint the field red: Sac State runs roughshod to down Eastern Washington
Ready to grab your popcorn, get cozy and binge-watch horror movies in the name of Halloween? From classics to modern gems, The State Hornet has you covered with our top five horror movies. (Graphic made in Canva by Chiara Karagianes and Najay Lewis)
Chills and thrills: Five ghostly good horror movies
Junior quarterback Cardell Williams stiffarms a defender, as he reaches for more yards after contact against Montana Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Williams had a big night, eclipsing a new career high in passing yards with 335 passing yards and finishing the game with three total touchdowns.
Sac State prepares to attack the red ahead of their matchup against Eastern Washington
Viking senior defender Kalo Iongi attempting to get past Hornet sophomore midfielder Tierra Pickell. Iongi was a thorn in the Hornets’ side all game long, as she won the ball back for the Vikings several times with her electrifying pace.
Farewell, farewell: Hornets face defeat to Vikings in final Big Sky appearance
The WELL is the home of Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services, where counselors and clinicians care for Sacramento State students Tuesday, Sep. 16, 2025. SHCWS employees have alleged that Senior Associate Vice President Jeanne Harris Van Dahlen’s expectations have created an uncomfortable work environment.
Student Health, Counseling & Wellness employees allege mistreatment by senior associate vice president
Sports video games are an engaging video game genre that brings people together for some high-action fun in the comfort of their home. Try out these five sports video games to play during your free time. (Graphic made in Canva by Giancarlo Diloy)
A list of the most exhilarating sports video games for all sports fans
More in Sports
Football head coach Brennan Marion was fined $10,000 by the Big Sky Conference Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The comments were made to CBS Sacramento and violated Big Sky’s Sportsmanship Policy. (Graphic created in Canva by Delaney Joyce)
BREAKING: Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion fined $10,000 by Big Sky Conference
Senior running back Sam Adams II celebrates his touchdown in Sacramento State’s loss to Cal Poly Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Adams II has a total of 4 touchdowns this season.
Faith, family and football: Senior running back reflects on legacy
Senior setter Kate Doorn sets up her teammate sophomore middle blocker Skyler Gartin against the Eastern Washington Eagles Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. She finished the game with 29 assists in a three-set sweep over the Eagles.
Hornets roll through 12 straight sets to keep home win streak intact
Zac Giles celebrates his goal with Donovan Sessoms against UC San Diego, Saturday. Oct. 25, 2025. Sacramento State finished off the match for their first Big West Conference win of the season by a score of 2-1.
UC San Diego gets skewered: Hornets cook the Tritons in Sacramento
Redshirt freshman Ernest Campbell dashes towards the endzone against Montana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Campbell had a career night, eclipsing 200 yards and scoring his fifth touchdown of over 50 yards.
Don’t poke the panda: Explosive Montana offense is too much to bear
Sophomore forward Eli Reyneveld keeps the pressure on the backline of Cal Poly, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Sacramento State drew with the Mustangs after scoring an early goal.
Shut down and shut out in Santa Barbara: Hornets get corralled by the Gauchos
About the Contributor
Chris D. Johnson
Chris D. Johnson, Sports Editor
(he/him) Chris D. Johnson is a senior journalism major in his third semester at The State Hornet. After spending his previous two semesters as an arts & entertainment staffer, he has made the jump to the sports editor position. In his free time, he enjoys watching sports, finding new music and spending time with family and friends.
Donate to The State Hornet
$2721
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal