At the end of the 2018-19 academic year, a decision multiple years in the making became a reality. Since April 25, 2019, all State Hornet content has been published exclusively on StateHornet.com, on our social media platforms, and/or via multimedia video or audio channels. We transformed Sacramento State’s award-winning, 70-year-old student-run news publication into a 100% digital-only publication, cutting the print product.

The State Hornet is proud to be evolving alongside an ever-changing media landscape. Transitioning to digital-only positioned us as leaders in that mission. We recognized where our audience was reaching us, and how we could best reach them. Our mission has always been serving our audience, and this year, we fully embraced multimedia production as a scope of that goal.