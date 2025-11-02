A list of the most exhilarating sports video games for all sports fans

Games under the sports genre can be some of the most entertaining video games someone could ever play. They are highly immersive games that blend realism and fun at the same time, making it worth a try for people interested in trying out a different niche.

Ranging from “Madden” to “NBA 2K,” they all have something unique to offer.

Considering sports as a popular gaming genre, here are the top five sports video games within the past 20 years.

NBA 2K16

“NBA 2K16” is a game that any basketball aficionado might appreciate. One of the most well-polished 2K games of the series, it is also a nostalgic game for many basketball fans. It features some of the most prominent basketball teams in history, such as the 2000 Los Angeles Lakers featuring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

The “MyCAREER,” “MyGM” and “MyLEAGUE” franchise modes are true highlights of the game. “MyCAREER” is cinematically deep in terms of its storyline, which highlights the journeys behind high school players’ dreams of making it into the NBA. “MyLEAGUE” has extensive customization options, such as the ability to use your own custom rosters with historical or fantasy teams.

“MyCAREER” allows players to branch out and enjoy other activities outside of playing basketball games after finishing the career mode storyline. For example, gamers can spend time with other prominent NBA players to build life-long connections and participate in live practice sessions with coaches or teammates, granting attribute boosts for their players.

In terms of gameplay, the mechanics in “2K16” still stand as one of the most realistic representations of what real NBA basketball is like. Players executing dribble moves, such as the crossover, and off-the-ball techniques, like screening, make the user feel like they are playing a real-life basketball game.

Overall, “NBA 2K16” is a game that has something for everyone, its customizable sandbox mode in “MyLEAGUE,” its well-told cinematic story in “MyCAREER,” and its impactful gameplay engine creates an incredibly well-rounded game.

WWE 2K16

“WWE 2K16” is a great wrestling game fans will surely enjoy as it offers arcade-like gameplay in the form of a simulation.

The amount of wrestlers in this game is massive, with over 120 playable wrestlers that each have their own unique movesets. At its time of release, the game had the largest roster in WWE gaming history.

The “2K Showcase” mode was a career retrospective of legendary WWE superstar “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. In the showcase mode, the player gets to revisit history and play through some of the most iconic matches in the short but impactful career of the wrestler.

“Universe Mode” is also a highly detailed game mode, where gamers can book their own professional wrestling shows. Gamers get to book matches, set up rivalries, assign wrestlers to multiple wrestling brands and participate in matches.

“WWE 2K16” is an immersive and engaging game with something for everyone to enjoy, making it one of the most complete “WWE 2K” games in the series.

Madden NFL 12

“Madden NFL 12” is one of the most entertaining games in the “Madden” series, as it has one of the purest, smoothest forms of gameplay in the franchise’s history.

There are over 100 new tackling animations in the game, which features momentum-based hits that determine the direction and impact of the defensive player’s tackle. This makes gameplay feel more authentic and brings elements of realism to each match.

“Franchise Mode” allows players to take on the role of coach or manager and manage an NFL team for multiple seasons, where they can sign, trade and develop players. Players can create or customize their own football teams and stadiums, and enjoy an improved, user-friendly free agency system that offers them unique challenges. These engaging challenges include the difficulty of signing players that gamers might desire to bring on to their team.

The presentation of the game offers a realistic simulation of what a NFL broadcast typically looks like. The game features over 500 unique and dynamic broadcast-style cameras and a brand new network-inspired broadcast graphics package that you would usually see on a Sunday NFL game on CBS or Fox Sports.

For sports fans debating on playing “Madden NFL 12”, the game does a great job at incorporating an arcade and simulation-style gameplay, creating a Franchise Mode that was advanced for its time. It also offers a presentation that captures the exhilarating essence of NFL football on Sundays, making it a must-play for any football fan who may be eager to play an older “Madden NFL” game.

NBA 2K17

“NBA 2K” released another banger in 2016: “NBA 2K17.” “2K17” provided players with a stellar career mode, a more customizable franchise mode and gameplay that is more balanced in contrast to “NBA 2K16.”

In the game’s “MyCareer” mode, the basketball player that gamers create, starts their career in high school before participating in matches and training activities throughout the game, advancing their skill over time.

The “MyLeague” mode introduced new features as well, such as league meetings and league expansion. Players can participate in league meetings every NBA offseason, where the league’s owners for all 30 teams vote on potential rule changes. For league expansion, players can create their own custom basketball league of up to 36 teams and participate in an expansion draft to draft players that will fit their desired teams.

In “MyGM” mode, players can serve as a general manager for any of the 30 teams in the NBA. While being the general manager, players can level up their skills using virtual currency or microtransactions to upgrade their general manager status as they play through the game mode.

League expansion and team-specific storylines were also new additions to “MyGM” mode, giving the user customization options and additional story content unseen in previous “NBA 2K” games. “NBA 2K17” is a well-rounded game that developers were able to build upon after the successful release of “NBA 2K16.”

WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2007

Without a doubt, “WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2007” is one of the most engaging wrestling games of all time. The gameplay and “General Manager Mode” are two of the biggest highlights of the game, as both are parts of the game that offer plenty of user-friendly features, such as interactive environmental hotspots and a new “General Manager Mode” interface that allows players to easily manage their shows.

The gameplay is addicting and easy for the player to learn the more they play the game. It does a great job at appealing to players who like arcade-style gameplay, similar to “Mortal Kombat.”

The “General Manager Mode” is a game mode in which the player can serve as a general manager for one of the two wrestling brands: Raw or Smackdown. It provides an easy template for players allowing them to pick their own wrestlers and gives them plenty of diverse character options when constructing their ideal rosters. The ultimate objective for players is to achieve profit, gain fans and win the ratings battles against their opposing general manager.

“WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2007” is a spectacular game where you can live out the fantasy of playing with some of your favorite wrestlers, like John Cena or “The Rock,” and conquer the world of WWE.