Healthy Hive #1: Three Pillars of Health

In the first episode of Healthy Hive, host Albert Gamez and junior communication studies major Ashanti Casen discuss three pillars of health; sleep, diet and exercise. They also dive into how these factors can promote growth and well-being in everyone’s daily lives.
RELATED: ‘It’s an uphill battle’ – Black men speak on mental health struggles in higher education
Show notes: A gut feeling: Microbiome-brain-immune interactions modulate social and affective behaviors – ScienceDirect
How Do Simple Positive Activities Increase Well-Being? – Sonja Lyubomirsky, Kristin Layous, 2013
Raising Awareness of Sleep as a Healthy Behavior – PMC