OPINION: ‘Making a Murderer’ is making me sick

I have lost all sense of hope for our country.

I really thought I had lost it all already. When I watched those states on the U.S. map turn from sky blue to blood red in November of 2016, my white flag was at half staff and my wits at about their end.

I didn’t think it could get much worse. Then I watched “Making a Murderer” on Netflix.

Honey, I had a big storm coming.

From start to finish, both seasons of this show had my jaw scraping the uncooked Top Ramen crumbs and wine stains on my carpet floor. It blows my mind that any human being could watch this and not see the gross negligence of every law enforcement and criminal prosecutor involved within the state of Wisconsin and possibly beyond.

Hell, I’m a barely-passing communications major on my sixth year of college and I see the truth. Get it together, ‘Murica.



If you haven’t had the pleasant and simultaneously depressing experience of watching this crucial two-season documentary, (Regardless of the State attempting to argue it being one-sided. Where’s the one-on-one interview, Kratz?) please be warned. There’s a tidal wave of emotionally charged, rage-infused spoilers within the condensed 7-part TED talk series below.

If you’re reading this and have no idea what I’m talking about, I’ll sum it up for you: Steven Avery was wrongfully imprisoned 18 years on a conviction of a sexual assault based on false allegations and lack of investigation by the sheriff’s department of Manitowoc County in Wisconsin.

Two years after Avery was proven innocent of the assault — thanks to DNA testing — and released, Teresa Halbach’s remains were found on his property, an auto salvage yard, after she was last seen taking photos of one of his vehicles for sale. Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, have been in prison, convicted of sexual assault and homicide, ever since.

Here’s the thing: At least nine people live on that property. It’s not just Avery. Nevertheless, the same sheriff’s department and deputies focus on him from the start and ignored any and all other evidence pointing to other suspects.

Even after courts rule that the sheriff’s department cannot be involved in the investigation due to conflict of interest (Avery was suing Manitowoc County for wrongful imprisonment at the time) they still are involved every step of the way and are always the ones finding the “evidence” that put him in prison.

All Brendan wanted was to watch WrestleMania with his family. Now, he’s missed 13 of them.

Before I fully begin my tirade, I want to start by saying that I’m so sorry for Teresa Halbach’s family. What happened to her, at any length, is god-awful. But as a victim of abusive behavior myself, I know what I would want if something had taken me from this earth.

I would want justice.

You may read that and think, “How could you say that? She was murdered and her family needs closure.” This is obviously true, and I 100 percent agree. But anyone watching this has to see something is wrong. Something awful, terrible and inconceivably wrong. And I think Teresa knows it, too.

Where is the blood on the mattress or anywhere in the home and garage? Where are the marks on the headboard from the shackles? The knives, the guns, the bullets with her bone matter? Why won’t the State let the front fog light from her RAV4 be tested for DNA or other evidence?

Where is the DNA testing on the license plate that apparently has other male evidence other than Steven Avery or Brendan Dassey? Why was the area in the suspected burial sites off of Kuss Road not tested for DNA once the track dogs had marked the area? Why did the State say there was no incriminating evidence on Bobby Dassey’s hard drive when there were pages and pages of recorded search for violent porn and murder?

Where are Halbach’s voicemails from an unknown number that her brother apparently erased before the defense or police could examine it?

Do you see a pattern here? There are so many unknowns. Too many for a high-profile murder case. More importantly, why was Avery’s defense lawyer able to contradict every single argument initially made by the State during the initial prosecution?

Not to mention the damning account of a witness informing “Officer” Andrew Colburn about Teresa’s RAV4 on the shoulder of Wisconsin Highway 145, accompanied by the nail-in-the-coffin phone call to dispatch confirming the license plate the same freakin’ day.

It’s deplorable, as the ever-esteemed Ken Kratz would say.

If that isn’t enough, just watch then 16-year-old Brendan Dassey’s true or false style “confession” get thrown out by a federal judge and then still be overturned by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

I was in my third year in Harvard by the time Judge Hamilton began asking if the point of Dassey’s confession was for police to get two convicted killers. The point of Dassey’s confession was to weave a tale off of no evidence, dumbass. They had no story or timeline before Dassey. My 11-year-old golden retriever knows that, and he’s missing a toe.

The process will make you want to forge a family history in autoshop work, sit out somewhere in conservative Wisconsin and wait a few minutes. Don’t worry, the cops are already out looking for you.

On Oct. 31, 2005, a horrific event occurred that took a beautiful, kind-hearted woman from the world. However, on Oct. 31, 2005, two other lives were taken that day. And now, there aren’t one, but maybe two killers on the loose. But perhaps it doesn’t matter. We all know who holds the “presumption of innocence” in the United States of America. And it isn’t the common man.

There is no hope for any of us in this country.