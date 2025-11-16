Creativity, ingenuity and opportunity: the StingerStudio Makerspace fosters student learning

Located in the campus library’s StingerStudio Makerspace, Sacramento State students and staff explored the fourth official Create, Make and Share Faire on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Participants visited booths to learn about the creators’ inspirations while soaking in the lively, creative atmosphere.

From handmade samurai armor to 3D printed figures, each booth brought a unique edge to the event, highlighting the limitless possibilities in the Makerspace. With a OneCard, visitors could navigate the space freely, asking questions and interacting with the students behind each project.

As visitors entered the Makerspace, they were greeted by the sounds of 3D printers clicking away, the glow of monitors displaying dynamic designs and the conversations between booths drifting across the room.

Preston Tobery, the secondary instructional support technician for the Makerspace, explained how students and staff are welcome to use the tools available to pursue both professional and passion projects.

“Being a part of the library, we’re open to everyone. You don’t have to be in a special program to get access to this space; the only thing you really need is a OneCard,” Tobery said.

Adding to the welcoming nature of the Makerspace, Tobery explained the importance of collaboration in creative spaces.

“One of my favorite things is to see a work table filled with art students, engineers and education majors all working together. That variety of collaboration is really cool,” Tobery said.

From engineering majors to art majors, the Create, Make and Share Faire had a booth for everyone. A large hand-welded metal cricket stood next to a table filled with printed trinkets and embroidered bags, welcoming guests as they walked in.

Shivjyot Brar and Maxwell Abah, both fourth-year computer science majors, faced the entrance, showcasing a colorful booth with a variety of 3D printed math puzzles.

They explained the complex process behind crafting these puzzles. From designing the project to the actual printing process, their background in computer science and mathematics allowed for a smoother transition from conceptual design to 3D printing.

“For making these puzzles, we usually start by sketching the design on paper. Then we use a program like Tinkercad to turn our sketch into a 3D model on the computer,” Abah said.

To the left of Brar and Abahs’ table, Phillip Peter Gonsalves, a fourth-year computer science major, displayed 3D printed figurines of popular characters like “Boo,” a ghost character from the Nintendo Mario franchise, and various anime figures. He explained the complex time frame necessary for his prints.

“The prints took around 11 hours because I wanted the detail to really pop out. They came out pretty well,” Gonsalves said.

Across from Gonsalves, Phorntip Sayamnath, a third-year studio art major, showcased handmade samurai swords, armor, trinkets and a life-size samurai-inspired saddle made from everyday items like shoelaces, which were woven into each creation.

Facing Sayamnath, Aleks Retiro, a third-year studio art and art education double major, displayed a gallery of oil paintings, watercolor sketches and other creative mediums across his booth. Retiro explained the detailed meanings and inspiration behind each piece and how that influenced the medium used for each project.

While describing a social commentary piece, Retiro explained how the medium, stroke and color chosen are creative choices to tell a story. He showcased a painting titled “Scale and Proportion,” which symbolized discrepancies in representation for Black, Indigenous and people of color queer characters.

“’Scale and Proportion’ is a commentary on the staggering lack of representation of BIPOC queer characters in media, which is represented by the lavender colored cloth that the scale stands on,” Retiro said. “This is intentionally made to look like the scale is on even planes. Meanwhile, the shadow cast is showing the actual weight is disproportionate.”

To the right of Retiro, Rebecca J. Kong, a second-year music education major, showcased artistic paintings. They displayed everything from little bags with decorative illustrations to colorful paintings, which feature everything from landscapes to Disney princesses and various anime characters.

Kong explained how the Makerspace is a place where they can safely be creative and explore making new things.

“The Makerspace is a home where I feel safe, besides the music building and inside my dorm,” Kong said. “There are so many materials provided that I can get creative with and think outside the box, especially when I need a study break.”

Tobery explained how the Makerspace fosters all skill levels. From complete beginners to professionals, everyone can get involved.

“We basically take your confidence level as far as you can go,” Tobery said. “It’s okay to fail in here. We’ll help you through that.”

The Makerspace provides up to 20 workshops staggered throughout the day and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is also open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students can find the Stinger Studio on the first floor of the library in room 1529.