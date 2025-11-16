Harvest failure: Hornets unable to produce a win against the Aggies

For Sacramento State’s first away game of the year on the other side of the causeway, the Hornets lined up against an Aggie team that mirrored their own record of 2-1.

Both teams went on their own respective scoring runs early on, with the Hornets jumping out to a 24-14 lead in the opening half. The Aggies were able to catch up and tie the score at 30 with just two minutes left in the first.

From that point on, it was a true back-and-forth affair. There were seven lead changes following the 30-30 deadlock, with no team being able to take control of the game and build a sizable lead.

With one minute and 13 seconds left on the clock, senior guard Prophet Johnson knotted the score at 73 with a fast break layup off of a steal from senior forward Jeremiah Cherry.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, those were their final points of the game. A quick layup by Aggies graduate forward Niko Rocak followed by a midrange dagger from redshirt freshman guard Marcus Wilson closed the game out, with the Aggies winning 77-73.

The game served partially as deja vu for Sac State, who lost a second consecutive game by what felt like small margins.

“We made little mistakes that, you know, we can’t make,” head coach Mike Bibby said. “Turnovers, not attacking the basket tougher instead of always looking for fouls.”

Bibby, who has been pushing a defensive mindset on his team since he’s taken charge, is still looking to see his plan come to fruition.

“We had some little mishaps on defense that kind of cost us the game,” Bibby said. “The little tic-tac fouls we were getting and putting them at the line for the bonus was a big problem for us.”

The Aggies made 21 free throws out of 27 attempts in the game, with five points from the line coming in the final five minutes of the game. Fifteen of the Aggies’ attempts were also in the second half, compared to the 10 they shot in the first.

Although the Hornets came up short, a couple of guys had big performances. Johnson had 20 points and three steals, showing proficiency on both sides of the ball. But the main draw to Prophet’s individual season this far has been his ability to rebound the ball, pulling in 12 against the Aggies.

Through four games, Johnson is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game, seeing him currently tied for No. 3 in the stat among guards in the entire country.

“I just try to do whatever I need to do to help my team win,” Johnson said. “Just hustle hard, go for the rebounds if that’s what they need.”

Sac State also saw another big game from Cherry, who was able to finish the game with 22 points and nine rebounds in just 30 minutes, a lower number than what he’s used to as he was in early foul trouble.

“We did pretty well, I think we’re climbing,” Cherry said. “Obviously the refs weren’t good, I’ll be honest. It’s just hard to play with refs like that.”

For the victorious Aggies, they were led in scoring by the hot hand of junior guard Connor Sevilla, who had 20 points including the four threes he made on just eight attempts.

As a whole, UC Davis was able to pick up the pace in the second half, seeing a 24.1% increase in field goal percentage and a 12.4% jump in 3-point shooting in comparison to the first half.

The Hornets return to Hornet Pavilion, aiming to get back on track against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“We just need to take the ball up stronger and play good,” Bibby said. “It doesn’t mean anything unless we come out with the W.”