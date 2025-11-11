‘In Bloom: an exploration of identity’ art gallery invites students to resonate and connect with queer identity

Mikaela Kristianous’ “In Bloom: an exploration of identity” showcased a new series of modern and expressionist art from a unique perspective, demonstrating how they navigate their own identity and queer pride, especially in today’s social climate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sac State Art Dept (@sacstateartdept)

Kristianous, a senior art education major, creates drawings and mixed-media pieces that explore personal struggles with gender dysphoria, queer identity and LGBTQ+ recognition, conveying deep expression through eye-catching works.

Their artwork places a heavy emphasis on the composition between queer social justice and interpersonal queer identities, allowing the audience to learn about important LGBTQ+ advocates and how gender identity and multimedia art create a powerful message.

RELATED: ‘Painting Ego’ showcases the faces and fantasies of Sac State artist

Kristianous worked on recycled canvas with oil paints and pastel chalks, creating standout pieces that spark viewers’ imaginations of what personal identity can look like. By incorporating soft, blended strokes, capturing light reflection through various angles, human anatomy, fur and hair texture, realistic water and cloud patterns and both cool and warm-toned subjects, Kristianous strives to create visually appealing art that captivates the eyes of viewers.

“The inspiration for this exhibit was my own personal identity, being bisexual and nonbinary,” Kristianous said. “I forced myself to be vulnerable and make a series that relates to LGBTQ+ experiences and identities.”

Kristianous’ sister, Misha Kristianous, said it’s beautiful that Kristianous is spreading more awareness towards the LGBTQ+ community through their artwork. Misha Kristianous said it is important that the LGBTQ+ community receives greater representation in the art industry, as LGBTQ+ people have historically been undervalued in the art industry and society at large.

“I think it’s important to have the perspective of someone who is a part of the LGBTQ+ community and is also shining a light on the LGBTQ+ community. I’m also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, so I think we need to see representation,” Misha Kristianous said. “People need to see themselves in art and their experiences reflected in art.”

In terms of how Kristianous constructed their paintings, Misha Kristianous said that her sibling’s art style strives to communicate messages that not only please viewers aesthetically, but resonate with them as well.

“I would say in terms of how I think their art paintings are constructed, I think they are very dreamy. They have a soft edge to them,” Misha Kristianous said. “I think that lends itself nicely because they have a huge impact in terms of what they are saying about society and culture. So I think it’s kind of a nice juxtaposition to have the softness of art compared with the hard-hitting message they are trying to send in their art pieces.”

Kristianous said they feel a sense of empowerment and belonging when expressing themselves through their artwork, especially with one art piece, titled “The World.”

“It represents fulfillment, harmony, fullness, belonging, coming into my own identities and realizing it for myself over time to become more comfortable,” Kristianous said.

Logan Greene, a senior graphic design major, expanded more on his experience at Kristianous’ exhibit.

“It is so important to include art from the perspective of someone in the LGBTQ+ community, especially when they are transparent about their struggles and highlight methods to internal overcoming,” Greene said. “Representation matters, especially for those who might be afraid to publicly identify or even be themselves in today’s social and political climate.”

The current exhibit in the R.W. and Joyce Witt Gallery features curated works by various student artists and runs from Nov. 11-14. There is a curation class showcase and reception event on Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m.