Hornet Hub: Basic Needs Resource Center

CalFresh, California’s system for disbursing SNAP benefits, was paused on Nov. 1 due the federal government shutdown. Calfresh recently started up again on November 12th, allowing SNAP benefits to begin resuming.

Students who are still struggling at this time and are unsure where to get resources should go to The Basic Needs Resource Center, located at The WELL. The center is an extra resource for Sacramento State students who are in need of food stability, clothing or supplies. Here is how students can apply and what type of supplies are offered at the BNRC.

