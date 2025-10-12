updated Newsletter 2024 ad
The State Hornet
Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, the sponsor of Senate Bill 98, speaks on the Senate floor Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Pérez is responsible for sponsoring two of the five bills in the package signed by the governor. (Graphic made in Canva by Aaron Smith)

Gavin Newsom signs bill creating new protections for undocumented students
Gavin Newsom signs bill creating new protections for undocumented students
Over 350 people came to Martin L. Boston's memorial at the Alumni Center Tuesday, Sep. 30, 2025. Boston is survived by his wife Krystal Boston and his children.

Sac State holds memorial for late professor Martin L. Boston
Sac State holds memorial for late professor Martin L. Boston
Wileety Native American College Dean Annette Reed poses for a photo within the lounge area of the new WNAC space Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. She canceled her retirement to lead the new college.

Native American community celebrates dedicated college grand opening
Native American community celebrates dedicated college grand opening
Assistant coach Hector "Keko" Grajeda addresses the team before their game against Stanford on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2025. The Hornets went on to fall short of victory by a score of 0-1. (Photo courtesy of Sac State Athletics)

A goalkeeper guru: First-generation graduate returns to Sac State men's soccer
A goalkeeper guru: First-generation graduate returns to Sac State men's soccer
Hornets escape the Matadors’ cape to force a late game draw

Sacramento State’s second half secures the draw against CSU Northridge
Byline photo of Tamer Bohatch
Tamer Bohatch, StafferOctober 9, 2025
Abby Eger
Junior defender Nick Strangio dribbles up the pitch at home against CSU Bakersfield, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Hornets would fall to the Roadrunners by a score of 1-0.

As the 87th minute commenced on Wednesday night at Matador Soccer Field, Sacramento State men’s soccer team were in a familiar position down one goal to the No. 4 team, Cal State University Northridge.

The Hornets found themselves down a man for their last offensive push after freshman forward Ronan Rattigan was issued a red card in the 85th minute of the game.

“Ronan got a ball in the attacking third and, for me, he was being fouled by Northridge’s player,” head coach Michael Linenberger said. “I was shocked when [the referees] came back after the video review and gave Ronan the red card.”

Bracing himself for a throw-in after Rattigan’s dismissal, junior forward Donovan Sessoms leaned on the green fence that surrounded Matador Soccer Field, looking for the calm before the storm.

As he took a deep breath and launched his body forward, he sent his hands to the sky and unleashed a hellacious throw-in to the box.

Then, pandemonium ensued.

The ball skipped off of sophomore defender Angad Singh’s head, sending the pass to sophomore midfielder Hiroshi Yang. Yang rounded the box, collecting the header and sending a bullet to the bottom left corner of the goal. The Hornets raised their arms in jubilation as the shot got past the keeper, only for senior Matador defender Siddiq Lezzar to make the save of the game by sliding along the goal line and kicking the shot away.

After the kick was batted from the goal, Yang regrouped and sent a pass back to sophomore defender Jonathan Dadzie. Dadzie crossed the ball high into the box, where Singh staved off two defenders to send a bouncing header towards the middle of the box. Junior defender Nick Strangio fought his way into the fray, leaned in and connected with a header of his own into the goal.

“I was just trying to stay in a dangerous area and attack the ball if it came near me,” Strangio said.

The Hornets tied the game and escaped the cape. Linenberger leaned on nine substitutes to change the outlook of the game as they started the second half down two goals.

“It says that we’re not quitting,” Linenberger said. ”We’re going to fight till the very end.”

RELATED: Shortcomings in Sacramento: Hornets fall short despite last ditch effort

The Hornets started off the game flat, surrendering a goal off a penalty kick in the 6th minute, while the Matadors continued their momentum scoring again in the 41st minute.

This all changed in the second half when sophomore forward Eli Reyneveld got the Hornets back on track with a goal off the cross from Yang.

“We were in a dire situation,” Linenberger said. “Our guys responded in the second half.”

Senior goalkeeper Andres Rosales kept the team in the game throughout the second half, recording six saves in his relief of junior goalkeeper Lucas Bost. Linenberger made the switch at half to wake up and energize the Hornets.

“When my name got called to play at half, my mind started to race,” Rosales said. “I was nervous but excited. I started to think about the opportunity I have in front of me to help my team come back for the tie.”

No save was more important than the desperation save in the 85th minute. With the Hornets down one goal, the Matadors sent a cross into the box from the right pitch. The cross sailed past the outstretched palm trees and the ball landed on the head of Singh, who headed the ball into the chest of a Matador forward. Taking one touch off his chest, the Matador sent a hellish volley to the bottom right corner, only for the shot to be steered away by Rosales.

“After facing all those opportunities, all I could think was ‘don’t get scored on.’ I need to help my team come back,” Rosales said. “Other than that, my mind was in flow state.”

The Hornets finished the game with a season-high of eight shots on goal. They look to continue this newfound offense firepower on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at UC Riverside.

About the Contributor
Tamer Bohatch
Tamer Bohatch, Sports Staffer
(he/him) Tamer Bohatch is a junior transfer student majoring in journalism. He previously attended San Francisco State University, where he graduated with a degree in anthropology. This is his first semester at The State Hornet. Tamer’s goals are to cover college football, the NFL and the NHL. When he is not writing, you can find him with friends and family or enjoying the simple things in life.
