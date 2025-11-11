From Idaho to Sac State, Hornet soccer captain leads with heart and hustle

When Sacramento State senior defender Isabella “Vinny” Vinsonhaler steps onto the field, there’s a calm confidence in her stride.

That’s the kind of pace she earned over years of work, strength and leadership. But before she became a team captain in Division I soccer, her story began on a small field in Idaho with her father on the sidelines and a soccer ball at her feet.

Growing up in Boise, Idaho, Vinsonhaler was the youngest of four siblings, all of whom were athletes in their own right. Her father, who coached her early teams, wasn’t one to take it easy on her. From the start, she was driven to meet his standards and perfect her art.

“I have four siblings. All of them – except for one – played soccer,” Vinsonhaler said. “When you have your dad as your coach, they’re a little rough, but you learn to love the game.”

That tough love forged a relentless competitor. Vinsonhaler recalled long hours in the house as a child, juggling a soccer ball in the corner until she could hit 10 consecutive touches, the minimum required to earn playing time with her dad. Her mom may not have appreciated the noise, but the lessons stuck.

By high school, Vinsonhaler was playing for Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, where she made the varsity roster as a freshman and helped lead her team to three consecutive state championships. She credits that time for shaping her understanding of leadership and team chemistry.

“I learned from the older girls how to make a team have good culture and drive,” Vinsonhaler said. “We had women coaches across the board, and it just felt like women power on a team. You felt like you could do anything.”

Those early experiences built the foundation for what came next in her life: a big move from the quiet neighborhoods of Boise to the crowded energy of California.

“There’s just so many people here. It’s insane,” Vinsonhaler said. “In Idaho, I could go to Target and see people I knew. Here, I don’t know anyone. But it’s cool to see the diversity of all these different people and backgrounds. You learn a lot from that.”

Head Coach Randy Dedini, who recruited Vinsonhaler through the transfer portal after she spent her first collegiate year at California Baptist University, said she stood out immediately.

“I remember watching her videos and just liking what she had as a player,” Dedini said. “When we got her on a visit, she had a great personality and seemed like she’d be a good fit for our team. She’s one of those people who’s really easy to talk to; confident, but never arrogant.”

The jump from high school soccer to Division I competition came with an even steeper learning curve, Vinsonhaler said. The transition wasn’t only cultural. The speed and intensity of Division I soccer tested her physically and mentally.

“She’s a great leader on both sides of it, on the field and off,” Dedini said. “She’s vocal, but not in a way that comes off as complaining. It’s always helpful information, like communication that makes players around her better. That’s what made her such a natural captain.”

Defender Sydney Sharts, Vinsonhaler’s teammate and roommate, added that Vinsonhaler’s leadership shows in the everyday details, from her relentless work ethic to her upbeat attitude.

“Her energy is infectious,” Sharts said. “She’s always getting extra work in, holding teammates accountable and keeping things positive.”

Vinsonhaler said she’s always been the one to keep the locker room loose, leaning on humor and empathy to build connection.

“I always do a speech before games and try to throw a joke in there to de-stress everyone,” she said. “Even before a game, I get nervous. So if I can make everyone laugh and remind them we’re in it together, that helps.”

That leadership shows up when things don’t go their way, too. After tough losses, she preaches composure and short-term memory.

“Be a goldfish. Forget about it, move on,” Vinsonhaler said. “Body language is huge. You can’t let the other team know you’re down.”

Sharts said she remembers one moment when Vinsonhaler’s leadership off the field made all the difference to her and the team.

“The night before our game against Eastern Washington, Vinny organized a team bonding pasta dinner that really brought everyone together,” Sharts said. “We ended up winning our game 5–0 the next day. The energy was great, and that’s just the kind of leader she is.”

Off the field, Vinsonhaler said she has found a passion in strength and conditioning. Her long-term goal is to become a collegiate or private-sector strength coach, with dreams of eventually opening her own gym. She said she wants to bring the same driving energy she’s known in soccer to the weight room.

“The weight room is like a second home,” Vinsonhaler said. “There’s this stigma in women’s sports that girls don’t want to get too bulky, but it’s where physical and mental growth happens. I want to show female athletes that it’s a place to get stronger on and off the field.”

Dedini said that Vinsonhaler’s passion has already influenced the team and teams to come with a culture of positivity..

“She interned in our weight room and really helped our girls develop a liking for being in there,” Dedini said. “She’s brought that energy and passion for lifting, and that’s helped our team grow as athletes.”

Though she’s hundreds of miles from her Idaho roots, Vinsonhaler said family remains her grounding force.

Her parents visit when they can, and she’s built a second family in Sacramento through her teammates, friends and her boyfriend. Those connections, she said, make the distance bearable.

“I only see my parents maybe twice a year, which is crazy,” Vinsonhaler said. “But [with] their support and my teammates’ families, too, it never feels like I’m alone. I always have someone to hug after a game.”

That sense of belonging came full circle last season when Sacramento State captured the Big Sky Championship, Vinsonhaler’s favorite memory in her five years with the Hornets. For her, it was more than a trophy; it was a testament to her perseverance and growth.

“It taught me so much about family and love and hardship,” Vinsonhaler said. “We’d come up short before, but we finally got that ring. It showed how determined we were.”

As her college career winds down, Vinsonhaler hopes her legacy will live on through the culture she helped shape at Sac State: one of accountability, connection and belief.

“I want people to talk positively about me when I leave,” Vinsonhaler said. “That I was driven, that I fought for my teammates and that I made everyone feel like family.”

Dedini said that’s exactly how she’ll be remembered after graduating this year.

“We actually asked our players recently what they want to be remembered for,” Dedini said. “Vinny said she wanted to be remembered for her leadership and her ability to communicate, and that’s spot on. She’s left a legacy that’ll last for years.”

Even as she looks ahead to life after soccer, to coaching or to new beginnings, Vinsonhaler still carries the same determination she had as that 5-year-old juggling a ball in her living room.

Because for her, it’s always been about what comes next – the next challenge, the next goal, the next win.