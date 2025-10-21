Fest in the nest: Sac State wins big after goal line stop

Over 20,000 spectators gathered at Hornet Stadium for Homecoming as Sacramento State faced the Northern Colorado Bears in a battle for fourth place in the Big Sky conference standings.

With just 33 seconds left in the game, the packed crowd roared as the Hornet defense faced a crucial task: preventing the Bears’ offense from scoring. On fourth-and-1, the Hornet defense had to decide whether they’d show up or show out if they wanted to win this game.

The game started off slow with the Hornet offense moving the ball down the field, but not being able to punch it in with the drive stalling out. The Hornets were able to salvage three points from the possession via a 37-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Grant Meadors.

The game picked up pace in the second quarter as senior running back Rodney Hammond, Jr. went up the gut for 46 yards, resulting in a touchdown.

The Bears got on the board soon after with a 75-yard touchdown grab over two Hornet defenders to make it 10-7 in the beginning of the quarter. Following a few halted Hornet drives, the Bears scored again from 2 yards out to capture the lead 14-10.

Sac State responded with a touchdown after junior quarterback Cardell Williams bootlegged a pass to freshman tight end Bear Tenney. The Hornet defense couldn’t get off the field on third down, resulting in a 6-yard Bears passing touchdown that made the score 21-17 to end the half.

After the halftime break, both teams started a reckless scoring display, adding in touchdowns and field goals. The Hornets struck first with a 34-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Sam Adams II. The Bears responded with their own rushing touchdown followed by another Meadors field goal, leaving the score 28-27 to end the third quarter.

Soon after, a fourth quarter of chaos erupted starting with a 34-yard interception return by sophomore cornerback Ricky Lee III. The Bears scored a 62-yard passing touchdown, taking a 35-34 lead.

With nine minutes remaining in the game, the Hornets couldn’t score touchdowns but added in points another way. Meadors would be the team’s offense, adding in kicks from 34 and 42 yards out to put the Hornets up late 40-35.

In crunch time, it was a rollercoaster. With only 50 seconds left, the Bears had a lead-taking touchdown called back due to the runner stepping out of bounds. The Hornets had their backs against the wall but made a crucial stop on fourth-and-1 – a pass deflection to seal a 40-35 win.

“Im proud of our team for finishing the game and making game-changing plays on defense,” head coach Brennan Marion said. “It’s not about yards, it’s about stopping the other team on defense.”

Lee III made his presence felt with a defensive touchdown and involvement in the game-sealing incompletion.

“I gave up on a play earlier and I knew I had to make that back up for the boys and they killed me for it,” Lee III said. “I was just like – ‘Shoot, I gotta make a play. I got to change the game. I have to do it.’”

The Hornets in this game dominated again with 323 yards on the ground with Hammond, Jr. and freshman running back Jaquail Smith becoming the school’s first duo to produce back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards since 1985. The team had 434 yards total in the 40-35 win.

Hammond, Jr. credited his offensive line’s play to the team’s current run game.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do. All the credit goes to my whole offensive line,” Hammond said. “Like coach said, they make it easy for me. I don’t have to do much.”

On the other side of the ball, Sac State generated four interceptions that were crucial in this win. Junior safety Koa Akui, junior cornerback Jason Oliver, freshman safety Lono Chouteau and Lee III were the recipients of the interceptions that helped determine the game’s outcome.

The Hornets with the win moved to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in Big Sky Conference play with the conference’s main threat next on the schedule.

“Anytime you talk about the Montanas and the South Dakotas, they’ve been perennial powerhouses,” Marion said. “It’s great that we get to play them here and not there. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

As underdogs next week, Sac State has the chance to play spoiler at home as they face the Montana Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.