Chills and thrills: Five ghostly good horror movies

Horror movies can be some of the most riveting and gut-wrenching movies of any genre. While horror movies may not be for everyone, Halloween is the one time where you will want a movie or TV show to activate your fight-or-flight response.

Whether you are into a psychological thriller like “The Shining” or a paranormal ride like “The Exorcist,” there’s enough different genres of horror movies for all tastes.

Halloween is coming up, and we are in the season of scares and spooks galore. This list is sure to persuade you into checking out a horror film in the near future. Here are The State Hornet’s top five horror movies of all time.

Get Out (2017)

“Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele, is a masterpiece that does an excellent job of blending suspenseful moments and strong storytelling. It is also a reminder of the complex history of racism against Black communities in the United States.

The main characters are an interracial couple, a young Black man named Chris Washington(Daniel Kaluuya), and his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams).

After weeks of getting to know each other, they eventually decide that it would be appropriate for Chris to meet Rose’s parents, Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean Armitage (Bradley Whitford). After initially greeting Chris warmly, Rose’s parents would become aggressively accommodating towards Chris, creating a sense of uneasiness between them.

Through a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries, Chris is led into a dark truth that he could never have imagined.

The pacing was very subtle, with a distinct purpose behind it. Throughout the movie, there is a consistent slow burn that allows viewers to be even more immersed into the movie and keeps viewers on their toes.

The cinematography was well done, using low-angle shots to highlight some of the more important events in the movie and add a level of fearfulness to the movie. With Chris feeling plenty of fear and isolation, viewers feel the tension in the air as he attempts to escape the unfortunate reality that he found himself in.

“Get Out” is one of Jordan Peele’s best movies, with Kaluuya’s performance being one of his best to date. This is a must-watch for all horror movie fans who might want to watch a movie built more on suspense, rather than cheap scares.

Rating 10/10

Child’s Play (1989)

This supernatural slasher-thriller is truly a spectacle to behold. For people who are familiar with Chucky the doll, this movie is sure to not disappoint.

Directed by Tom Holland and brought to theatres in 1989, “Child’s Play” was a never-before-seen horror flick that featured plenty of teeth-chattering moments, from Chucky’s brutal murder of Maggie Peterson (Dinah Manoff) to Chucky surviving after being burned vigorously.

Set in Chicago, Illinois, the plot of the movie involves a dying murderer named Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) who uses magic to put his soul inside a doll named Chucky. A clueless mother by the name of Karen Barclay (Catherine Hicks) buys the doll as a birthday gift for her son, Andy (Alex Vincent).

The sound effects, camera work and dramatized music add great quality to the overall composition of the movie. The tension between Chucky and Karen is palpable, and as a viewer, you could have knots start to form in your stomach for what might happen next. Chucky’s terrorizing presence, supported by the menacing music that plays every time he enters into frame, makes audiences feel a deep sense of worry for what might happen to Chucky’s victims.

Vincent’s performance as Andy is masterful as well, as his terrified groans and facial expressions further drive home Chucky’s imposingly menacing character. Andy’s body language reveals a timid, helpless little boy that makes viewers feel mercilessly sympathetic toward him.

Overall, “Child’s Play” is an underappreciated horror classic that features great acting as well as stellar camera work, making it stand out as a bloodcurdling slasher horror film.

Rating 9/10

The Conjuring (2013)

“The devil exists. God exists. And for us, as people, our very destiny hinges upon which one we elect to follow.”

These were the profound words that Ed Warren, one of the main protagonists in “The Conjuring,” said, highlighting the nature of good and evil.

There are many ways to interpret “The Conjuring,” but to put it simply, it symbolizes the concepts of spiritual warfare and the all-encompassing choice that all of us must come to terms with: whether we should live morally good or evil lives.

Released in 2013, the plot of the movie centers around longtime paranormal investigators Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) helping the Perron family (Lili Taylor and Ron Livingston) in 1971 after they move into a secluded Rhode Island farmhouse and begin experiencing terrifying, supernatural events.

Director James Wan does an excellent job at creating a suspenseful feeling in the atmosphere, rather than heavily relying on overt violence, which was a breath of fresh air. Through using effective jumpscares after building up tension, the story adds to the evil nature that Bathsheba attempted to impose on the Warrens and the entire Perron family.

Wan’s excellent use of suspense buildup throughout the movie, the superb chemistry between the Warrens, the all-powerful aura of Bathsheba and the tremendous acting from Livingston and Taylor make “The Conjuring” a horror film worth checking out.

Rating 8/10

The Black Phone (2021)

“The Black Phone” doesn’t just ring; it screams.

Director Scott Derrickson dials up dread and lets it ring off the hook, leaving audiences listening for more than just the echoes of a killer’s call. Beneath the film’s eerie plot lies something deeper: questions about fear, survival and the voices we can’t silence.

A bone-chilling blend of supernatural horror and psychological thriller, it lingers in your mind like static, daring you to pick up.

Set in suburban Denver, 1978, “The Black Phone” follows teenager Finney Blake (Mason Thames), who is abducted by a masked killer known as “The Grabber” (Ethan Hawke). Trapped in a soundproof basement, Finney discovers a disconnected black phone that starts to ring, sending Blake eerie, supernatural aid from the killer’s past victims.

With a haunting sense of isolation, viewers can feel Finney Blake’s fear as he faces supernatural forces, a killer’s growing impatience and the looming threat of death. Each passing day brings new games, traps and desperate calls from the souls who didn’t stand a chance, building a chilling and suspenseful story that keeps audiences guessing until the end.

Derrickson’s restrained direction and Ethan Hawke’s chilling performance elevate “The Black Phone” beyond standard horror, making it a must-watch for thriller and horror fans alike.

Rating 8/10

M3GAN (2022)

With a porcelain face and sinister grace, “M3GAN” brought a new era of deadly doll horror to the big screen.

If Chucky crawled so Annabelle could run, M3GAN sprinted; she is calculated, precise and programmed to kill. Director Gerard Johnstone brings this uncanny world to life, leaving viewers torn between laughter and unease as they ponder the psychotic doll’s next move.

Gemma (Allison Williams), a genius roboticist, constructs M3GAN (Jenna Davis) to sell on the ever-changing toy market. After an unexpected accident, Gemma becomes the caretaker of her 8-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw).

Struggling to fill her new role as a parent, Gemma decides to test M3GAN’s capabilities as a friend, teacher, playmate and protector by giving her niece the prototype, leading to unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN blurs the line between helper and controller; Jenna Davis portrays this role perfectly. Through her character, Johnstone challenges our jump toward technological solutions, asking whether they can truly replace human connection. As Cady’s grief deepens, M3GAN’s “protection” becomes possessive and dangerous, leading the audience to question if perfection or humanity matters more.

Blending biting satire with modern fears of artificial intelligence, “M3GAN” uses atmosphere, parental roles, grief and ingenuity to show how the scariest monsters are often the ones we create. If you’re into social commentary, sci-fi and horror, “M3GAN” is a must-watch.

Rating 7/10