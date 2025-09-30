updated Newsletter 2024 ad
Categories:

A Mustang Stampede: Sac State can’t contain a potent Cal Poly ground game

Sac State’s Big Sky opener ends in disappointment after Cal Poly held the Hornets to a lone field goal.
Byline photo of Jack Dann
Jack Dann, Sports EditorSeptember 28, 2025
Amanda “AJ” Tinkess
Junior quarterback Cardell Williams dances between defenders Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Williams threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

After an impressive defensive stop to give Sacramento State a potential game-tying drive with three minutes remaining, the Hornets dropped back to pass on a game-defining fourth down. 

Sophomore running back Damian Henderson II was a force to be reckoned with throughout the drive, recording four runs of over 9 yards, but pass was the play call with the game on the line.

Junior quarterback Cardell Williams, who threw three interceptions in the first half, fired towards a double-covered junior tight end Jordan Williams. The ball was batted away, giving Cal Poly the ball and icing the game. 

The Hornets lost 32-24, falling to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big Sky. 

RELATED: Go-ing, Go-ing, Gone: Sac State steamrolls Central Arkansas in final nonconference bout

The game began with a promising opening drive, capped off by a trick play that gave the Hornets the early lead. 

Cal Poly responded with 18 unanswered points, fueled by multiple interceptions from Williams, one of which was returned for a pick six. 

In addition to taking advantage of multiple short field position situations, Cal Poly was able to dominate on the ground, with their running backs gaining an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. 

“We gave up a couple explosive plays that I did not like, but for the most part, we put them in bad situations,” head coach Brennan Marion said. “We’ve got to tackle better. This bye week will really improve our health of our team.”

Sac State has reeled off multiple big plays using redshirt freshman wideout Ernest Campbell, and they did so again after the Cal Poly run. He found paydirt on a 62-yard pass from Williams, scoring his fourth touchdown of over 50 yards this season. 

After a defensive stop and a methodical drive, the Hornets retook the lead on a touchdown run from Williams but only managed a single field goal from that point forward. 

Penalties defined the game for the Hornets, erasing several big plays including a 69-yard touchdown run by senior running back Rodney Hammond, Jr. 

“We were able to constantly have big plays but have them called back,” Marion said. “I mean, you can’t overcome that with three turnovers.” 

With 10 penalties, five of which were holdings, Sac State leads the Big Sky with 44 committed in their first five games. 

“Discipline will be an emphasis in practice,” junior safety Koa Akui said. “There’s times in the game where we have a lot of flags, and that just comes down to being disciplined, as players and as a team.”

Williams struggled early, finishing the game with the three interceptions and a completion percentage of 42%. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaden Rashada came in relief, but overthrew several receivers on his lone first half drive. 

“He’ll show up, he’ll do what he needs to do,” Marion said. “We’ll give him another opportunity to go out there and prove himself.”

After the loss, Sac State’s status as a ranked team is in jeopardy. Prior to the game, the Hornets were ranked No. 21. But with a loss to an unranked opponent, that may rapidly change. 

With a 2-3 record, the Hornets will head into a bye week before traveling to Utah to take on Weber State. The Wildcats also opened their conference season with a loss, falling to UC Davis, 34-12.

“In every other sport, basketball, baseball, failure is allowed,” Marion said. “We’ll rally around Cardell.” 

Sac State takes on Weber State on the road on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

About the Contributor
Jack Dann
Jack Dann, Sports Editor
(he/him) Jack Dann is a third-year transfer student from Napa County, serving as the sports editor in his second semester with The State Hornet. After gaining a following for talking about the Sacramento Kings and the Raiders on social media, Jack covered the Sacramento State women’s basketball team in his first semester with The State Hornet. Jack has experience in multiple areas of sports, as an athlete (baseball, basketball and water polo), as a scout (college basketball) and now as a reporter. He is pursuing a career in sports media, hoping to cover sports and work in the field he loves.
