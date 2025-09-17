Turning Point USA holds on-campus vigil in remembrance of Charlie Kirk

Nearly 100 mourners gathered at Sacramento State in the University Union on Friday for a vigil in remembrance of Charlie Kirk.

The event was organized by the Sac State chapters of College Republicans and Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization.

Kirk, the CEO and founder of TPUSA, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while hosting a debate at Utah Valley University. Kirk, a prominent figure in right-wing politics, was one of the figureheads for the young Republican movement.

A suspect in the shooting was recently identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. He was detained Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt.

The afternoon vigil was attended by Sac State students, alumni and members of the Sacramento community. After speeches by members of TPUSA, the College Republicans and President Luke Wood, the mic was open to all.

Marissa Forte, former president of the College Republicans of Sac State, spoke first. Forte is serving as the organization’s leader in the interim while new leadership is appointed.

“[Charlie] was an inspiration to a lot of young patriots like myself,” Forte said. “I thought I was isolated on campus as a conservative. Turning Point and Charlie Kirk gave me a sense of community.”

Forte, a recent graduate of Sac State, traveled from Bakersfield to attend the vigil. As a conservative in California, Forte said she found safety in the Turning Point community. She said that, as an outsider to the establishment, Kirk could relate to and reach more people.

“We’ve seen people, especially after this, be very hostile towards us for just existing,” Forte said. “Charlie didn’t do anything big–He was a guy who came to college campuses to speak to you.”

Kirk’s ideas and opinions were controversial, and his debate across the aisle are what launched him into the political zeitgeist. Before he was fatally shot, Kirk was engaged in a debate about gun violence in relation to transgender perpetrators saying that there were “too many” despite few recorded instances, according to the Violence Prevention Project.

“If we have any hope of moving forward as a campus, a community, a nation and as a world; we must commit ourselves to seeking humanity in one another,” Wood said. “As a person who spends as much time on a university campus as myself, the murder and assassination of Kirk is disheartening.”

Kenneth Wilson, an undeclared first-year student and a veteran of the Marine Corps, was among several Sac State students who spoke at the open mic. Wilson said he found direction with Kirk’s faith-driven rhetoric when struggling with bullying at a young age.

“Kirk provided a lot of direction for young men who otherwise wouldn’t have a godly figure in their life,” Wilson said. “Kirk’s death is a re-awakening for our spirituality and our integrity.”

This year has been one of unprecedented political violence, with victims from both parties. In June, former Minnesota Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman was assassinated in her home.

“I know there are members of our community that are afraid, and I want you to know that we are here,” Wood said. “I hope that we can all remember why we are here: To grow, to learn, to expand our futures. We can remind ourselves what we all have in common.”