Provost departs Sac State, football team Big Sky champs and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, features managing editor Magaly Muñoz brings you the biggest stories you should know about Sacramento State and the Sacramento community.

The biggest stories this week include President Nelsen’s announcement that provost Steve Perez will depart Sac State on Jan. 3, 2022, to fill in as interim president at San José State University, the football team being crowned Big Sky champs along with their second consecutive win against UC Davis, and Black faculty talking about their experiences of racism and their thoughts on the anti-racism plan at Sac State.

Stories also include managing editor Nijzel Dotson and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion writer Keyshawn Davis’ duo-review of “An Evening with Silk Sonic” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak and the announcement of The State Hornet’s Album of the Year bracket.





Music: “Acid Jazz” by Kevin Macleod

Show Notes:

Sac State provost to depart university, serve as San José State interim president

Sac State crowned Big Sky champions after 27-7 victory over UC Davis

‘Stop being afraid’: Black faculty urge Sac State to call out campus racism

REVIEW: ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ is nostalgia gone right

Album of the Year 2021

Native American Heritage Month 2021