2021 has been an exciting jumpstart in the world of music. With first time musicians like Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X or albums from tried and true artists like Drake and Bruno Mars, this year in music has been the release music fanatics needed after a lackluster 2020.

In celebration of these projects, The State Hornet has compiled a list of 32 albums and put them in a bracket for our audience to vote on what they think is the 2021 Album of the Year.

Whether you like screaming and crying to breakup songs with Taylor Swift or learning to come to terms with an end of a life chapter with Kacey Musgraves, there’s a little bit of something for all music lovers.

Below is our list of some of the best albums of 2021, how you can follow along and where to vote for your favorites.