Mercy Sosa

Album of the Year 2021

Magaly Muñoz

November 19, 2021

2021 has been an exciting jumpstart in the world of music. With first time musicians like Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X or albums from tried and true artists like Drake and Bruno Mars, this year in music has been the release music fanatics needed after a lackluster 2020.

In celebration of these projects, The State Hornet has compiled a list of 32 albums and put them in a bracket for our audience to vote on what they think is the 2021 Album of the Year.

Whether you like screaming and crying to breakup songs with Taylor Swift or learning to come to terms with an end of a life chapter with Kacey Musgraves, there’s a little bit of something for all music lovers.

Below is our list of some of the best albums of 2021, how you can follow along and where to vote for your favorites.

The Bracket

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (1)

Download the bracket here.

The Schedule

First Round Matchups

Friday, November 19

1. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo vs Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
2. Certified Lover Boy by Drake vs The Off Season by J Cole
3. Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish vs Justice by Justin Bieber
4. Planet Her by Doja Cat vs Still Over It by Summer Walker

Sunday, November 21

1. Montero by Lil Nas X vs Call Me If You Get Lost by Tyler, the creator
2. Chemtrails over the Country Club by Lana Del Rey vs starcrossed by Kacey Musgraves
3. Roadrunner by Brockhampton vs An Evening with Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
4. Donda by Kanye West vs Encore by Wanda Jackson

Tuesday, November 23

1. When You See Yourself by Kings of Leon vs The Battle at Gardens Gate by Greta Van Fleet
2. Let the Bad Times Roll by The Offspring vs Delta Kream by The Black Keys
3. Heart & Soul by Eric Church vs Jubilee by Japanese Breakfast
4. Medicine at Midnight by The Foo Fighters vs The House Is Burning by Isaiah Rashad

Saturday, November 27

1. Voice of Heroes by Lil Baby and Lil Durk vs Punk by Young Thug
2. Long Term Effects of SUFFERING by $uicideboy$ vs The Melodic Blue by Baby Keem
3. Butterfly 3000 by King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard vs Any Shape You Take by Indigo De Souza
4. OK Orchestra by AJR vs Little Oblivions by Julien Baker

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Monday, November 29

Online voting

On mobile or being asked to sign in? You can also vote at this link.

Magaly Muñoz, managing editor (features)
Magaly Muñoz joined The State Hornet as an opinion writer in fall 2019 and went on to run the opinion section as editor for the 2020-2021 school year. Magaly is the fall 2021 managing editor and will graduate with her bachelors degree in journalism in spring 2022. After graduation, she hopes to delve into magazine writing or publishing.

