2020: Year in Photos

The COVID-19 pandemic. The protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. The efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement and its dissidents. A divisive and pivotal US election.

2020 has become a marker for the resilience of Sacramento. What follows is the story of this year—our story. Each frame carries with it a snapshot of history, and with it the real experiences of those who have shaped, and been shaped by, this year.

