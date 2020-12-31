2020: Year in Photos

Patrick Posuniak, visuals editor

December 31, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic. The protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. The efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement and its dissidents. A divisive and pivotal US election.
2020 has become a marker for the resilience of Sacramento. What follows is the story of this year—our story. Each frame carries with it a snapshot of history, and with it the real experiences of those who have shaped, and been shaped by, this year.

January

Racial equality activist Ruby Bridges addresses the crowd during the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Sac State Union Ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 26. Bridges was recognized for being the first Black child to desegregate an elementary school in the South. Kayleen Carter Read more...

#VivaLaMujer advocate Ruth Ibarra speaks at Southside Park for organization NorCal Resist at the Sacramento Women's March on January 18, 2020. Thousands marched together in support of equal rights at the fourth annual iteration of this event. (Kendra Rivera-Molina)

Members of the Miwok tribe of Sacramento along with members of sister tribes stand at the state Capitol in support of human rights and missing and murdered indigenous women at the Sacramento Women's March on Saturday Jan. 18. (Kendra Rivera-Molina)

February

Supporters cheer on for Mayor Pete Buttigieg during his Town Hall at the Cesar Chavez Plaza in Downtown Sacramento on Friday, Feb. 14. Rahul Lal Read more

Sac State electrical engineering major Waverly Hampton III stands on the Guy West Bridge at Sac State on Friday, Feb. 7. Hampton ran on a platform of homelessness reform and solar initiatives. (Rahul Lal)

Lee Kennedy, a communications major poses in the tea garden under Sac State Library. Wednesday, February 12. Kennedy said that "it's not really anybody's business if I've changed my name." (Kayleen Carter)

Sac State's Ege Tomey looks to see whether her returned ball makes it in or out during a singles game home match on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Hornets fell to the University of San Francisco 6-1. (Rahul Lal)

Sac State freshman outfielder Haley Hanson runs to first base against UC Santa Barbara at Shea Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Hornets defeated UC Santa Barbara 5-1. (Luis Platero)

Boots Riley talks socioeconomic struggles, discrimination and the impact from his first feature film "Sorry to Bother You" at the University Union at Sacramento State, Feb. 13, 2020.
(Rahul Lal)

March

Supporters of AB1460 who were told to leave the University Union’s Green & Gold Room and stand outside as Sacramento State’s Faculty Senate converse about the bill on March 5. The bill was signed into law in August and implemented an ethnic studies course requirement for the CSU system. Rahul Lal Read more

President and founder of MMIWP Marge Grow-Eppard or Sister Walks With Bears, leads a group in chants about women empowerment against rape, sexism and misogyny at the North Steps of the California State Capitol in Downtown Sacramento on Saturday, March 7. (Rahul Lal)

Provost Steve Perez in the University Union at Sac State on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He fielded questions from the Faculty Senate on the handling of future virtual instruction, as the university shifted to online courses due to COVID-19 concerns. (Rahul Lal)

A sign announcing the closure of the ASI Children's Center on Tuesday, March 17. (Chris Wong)

April

Students exit the WELL at Sacramento State on April 17, 2020. Patrick Posuniak Read more

June

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton closes her eyes in memory of the victims and survivors of Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, on June 29 in the University Union at Sacramento State. Rahul Lal Read more

August

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert discusses the overall investigation to prosecute DeAngelo and the journey to garner justice for victims and survivors of his acts at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Rahul Lal Read more

Joseph DeAngelo stands as he apologizes to the survivors of his crimes and the families of his victims. Sacramento State's University Union acted as a makeshift courtroom for the sentencing trial of DeAngelo, dubbed the Golden State Killer, on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Rahul Lal)

September

Dionne Smith-Downs, right, of Stockton sits and raises her arms during a Defund the Lodi PD rally in Lodi, California, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Her 16-year-old son James Rivera was shot and killed by a Stockton PD officer. Sara Nevis Read more

A counter-protester stands with his sign before the march during a Defund the Lodi PD rally in Lodi, California, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The different police departments–San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton PD, Manteca PD, Galt PD, Tracy PD and Lodi PD–walked down the middle of the counter-protesters and the protesters to keep them separated. (Sara Nevis)

In Roseville, California on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 Rajeev Rambob and his wife and co-pastor Bonnie Rambob stand behind the main group of Black Lives Matter protesters. Pastor Rejeev came to support BLM and to be a voice for the faith community that supports the protest movement to end racial injustice and police brutality. (Ian Ratliff)

Cephus “Uncle Bobby” Johnson, Oscar Grant’s uncle, speaks to the group gathered during the second anniversary of the death of Darell Richards at Shasta Community Park in Elk Grove, California, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Oscar Grant was a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a BART officer at the Fruitvale Station in Oakland New Year’s Day 2009. (Sara Nevis)

A group of friends hug each other during the Radical Joy–We Still Out Here block party at Cesar Chavez Plaza in Sacramento, California, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. The block party was organized by Defund the Police Sacramento, Anti Police Terror Project Sacramento, JUICE and Sacramento Street EMS. (Sara Nevis)

President Donald Trump addresses reporters at McClellan Airport about wildfires Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Trump was visiting to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding the wildfires burning across the state and said that lack of proper forest management is a major contributing factor to the fires. (Samaha Samy)

Ryan and Beth Hillhouse enjoyed a front row table at Friday nights silent comedy showing Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Food, wine and laughs were enjoyed the whole night. (Dominic Vitiello)

Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett winds up for a pass during drills at the practice field behind Hornet Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 24th, 2020. Bennett, who played at Folsom High School, transferred to Sac State to play for the Hornets. (Patrick Posuniak)

October

Six piece band BAOBAB improvises some tunes after vocalist Greo the Storyteller invites the audience to dance at Taylor’d Mind Studios in downtown Sacramento on Oct. 22nd, 2020. Audience members wore masks in order to adhere to safety guidelines. Patrick Posuniak Read more

Gabrielle Mirsky, sophomore health science major, performs with her color guard flag in the quad at Sacramento State Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. This is Mirsky’s first year on Sac State’s marching band. “It was a very competitive marching band at my high school,” said Mirshy. “It was all about the win all about doing well. But here [Sac State], it isn't so much competitions, [it’s] more enjoying the activity and enjoying the people around me.” (Sara Nevis)

Diana Ormanzhi, a local artist, stands in front of her mural, featured for Wide Open Walls 2020 and gracing the side of the Kolas headquarters building on the corner of 12th Street and Government Alley. Diana, alongside artist Eric MacLauchlan, worked for hours on the project. (Patrick Posuniak)

Sac State graduate Madelyne Templeton was one of thirty artists selected from a pool of over 400 to participate in Wide Open Walls 2020. Her colorful mural can be seen along Improv Alley on the Corner of 8th St. and J St. (Patrick Posuniak)

Sam Clark, environmental science major, punts the ball during practice at Hornets Stadium at Sacramento State Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Clark started playing football two and a half years ago in Australia. (Sara Nevis)

November

Rachel Renee, local Christian singer and songwriter, performs for dozens on the front lawn of the California State Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. A mix of emotions could be seen between those of worship and political uncertainty as early results flipped states between shades of red and blue. Patrick Posuniak Read more

Fernando Rodriguez, 38, with his daughter Cecilia Rodriguez, 2, drops in his vote via a ballot box at Modoc Hall at Sacramento State Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The hall previously held voting for Super Tuesday in March of this year. (Rahul Lal)

Trump and Biden supporters interact near 10th & I Street, as onlookers either walk past, watch or record the incident on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2020. Tensions between the two parties rose, as former Vice President Joe Biden had been confirmed as the president-elect of the United States. (Rahul Lal)

Nicole Abbott, 25, Sac State doctor of physical therapy major, was in an altercation with Trump supporters at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Abbott said she was attacked after grabbing at a flag that was being waved in her face. (Dominic Vitiello)

A Trump supporter holds up a white power hand signal as he is apprehended by police after attacking Abbott on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the beginning of a pro-Trump rally at the California State Capitol. (Rahul Lal)

Lydia Mitchell (left), a pastor for "The Path Ministry," spoke in-front of the pro-Trump rally in advocacy of his campaign. She was one of numerous speakers at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Dominic Vitiello)

Britten Scholtz, 35, who is disabled and mute, arrives at the rally to show support for President Donald Trump at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Scholtz, with her parents, has showed strong religious support for Trump during his term as president. (Rahul Lal)

An Antifa Sacramento supporter gets their eyes cleaned out by Sacramento Street EMS, a volunteer medical organization, after getting bear maced during a confrontation against Trump supporters and demonstrators dressed as members of far-right organization Proud Boys at the California State Capitol Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Trump supporters rallied towards protesting recounts in California. (Rahul Lal)

California Highway Patrol officers situated with riot gear and equipped with batons line up near 9th Street and the Capitol Mall in front of groups counter-protesters opposing Trump supporters on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tensions escalated after counter-protesters and protesters dressed as Proud Boys members clashed on the lawn of the California State Transportation Agency Building. (Patrick Posuniak)

Pro-Trump protesters remove a barricade to start their march to Cesar Chavez Plaza at the "Stop the Steal" protest in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The protest was deemed an unlawful assembly at Cesar Chavez Plaza and police ordered protesters to disperse. (Dominic Vitiello)

Sac State’s Brandon Davis (11) celebrates on the sideline after Bryce Fowler (23) dunks the ball during the second half in the game against Bethesda University at The Nest at Sac State Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Fowler had 16 points in the game. (Sara Nevis)

December

Leia Schenk, left, founder of Empact Org, consoles Ivori Smith, sister of Sa’Quan Reed-James, 17, and Dewayne James Jr., 19, during the candlelight vigil at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The James brothers were shot and killed at the exit by Forever 21 and Monday the Sacramento Police Department had identified and arrested the shooter. Sara Nevis Read more

The vigil for the late Dewayne James Jr., 19, located at the scene of where he was shot at the exit of Forever 21 in the Arden Fair shopping center in Sacramento, CA Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Jaysa Harrison, a friend of the brothers said they were always trying to make others laugh. (Rahul Lal)

After suffering from an ankle injury on the court, Point Guard Milee Enger stands up and walks to the benches in the first half of Sac State Women's Basketball season opener on Dec. 12, 2020. Enger was unable to return to the court as her team continued with six players. (Patrick Posuniak)

Photo of Patrick Posuniak
Patrick Posuniak, staff photographer
Patrick Posuniak joined The State Hornet as a photographer in fall 2020. Majoring in anthropology with a focus in culture, language and society, Patrick strives to tell meaningful and culturally-accurate stories through his images. He also has worked as a freelance photographer since 2018.

