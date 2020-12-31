2020: Year in Photos
December 31, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic. The protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. The efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement and its dissidents. A divisive and pivotal US election.
2020 has become a marker for the resilience of Sacramento. What follows is the story of this year—our story. Each frame carries with it a snapshot of history, and with it the real experiences of those who have shaped, and been shaped by, this year.
On mobile? Go landscape to see featured photos in full.
January
Racial equality activist Ruby Bridges addresses the crowd during the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Sac State Union Ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 26. Bridges was recognized for being the first Black child to desegregate an elementary school in the South. Kayleen Carter Read more...
February
March
Supporters of AB1460 who were told to leave the University Union’s Green & Gold Room and stand outside as Sacramento State’s Faculty Senate converse about the bill on March 5. The bill was signed into law in August and implemented an ethnic studies course requirement for the CSU system. Rahul Lal Read more
April
June
August
September
Dionne Smith-Downs, right, of Stockton sits and raises her arms during a Defund the Lodi PD rally in Lodi, California, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Her 16-year-old son James Rivera was shot and killed by a Stockton PD officer. Sara Nevis Read more
October
Six piece band BAOBAB improvises some tunes after vocalist Greo the Storyteller invites the audience to dance at Taylor’d Mind Studios in downtown Sacramento on Oct. 22nd, 2020. Audience members wore masks in order to adhere to safety guidelines. Patrick Posuniak Read more
November
Rachel Renee, local Christian singer and songwriter, performs for dozens on the front lawn of the California State Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. A mix of emotions could be seen between those of worship and political uncertainty as early results flipped states between shades of red and blue. Patrick Posuniak Read more
December
Leia Schenk, left, founder of Empact Org, consoles Ivori Smith, sister of Sa’Quan Reed-James, 17, and Dewayne James Jr., 19, during the candlelight vigil at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The James brothers were shot and killed at the exit by Forever 21 and Monday the Sacramento Police Department had identified and arrested the shooter. Sara Nevis Read more
