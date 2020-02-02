PHOTO GALLERY: Sac State women’s tennis team defeated by University of San Francisco
February 2, 2020
The Sacramento State women’s tennis team was defeated by the University of San Francisco 6-1 during the home opener Saturday afternoon at the Sac State tennis courts.
Junior Jenna Dorian and sophomore Jayden Nielsen were defeated in their doubles match 6-4. Senior Ege Tomey and freshman Tsveti Yotova also lost their doubles set 6-3, giving San Francisco the doubles victory.
Dorian returned to play singles against San Francisco, but lost 8-6 (6-3, 7-6) following a tie breaker in the second set. Nielsen also played singles against San Francisco, but lost 7-2 (4-6, 6-2, 7-6) despite a strong start.
Sac State’s next game is at home against Saint Mary’s on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
