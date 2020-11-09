PODCAST: State Hornet reporters document voter activity, post-election coverage coming

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and editor-in-chief Max Connor are joined by broadcast and news staffer Vince Ybarra, who was part of our Election Day coverage team and visited vote centers across Sacramento, including Modoc Hall on campus, Oak Park and the Golden 1 Center.

The three discuss some of what Ybarra saw on Election Day and upcoming post-election coverage from The State Hornet.

Music: Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod, Play for the Vote cellists

Show notes:

